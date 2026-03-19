Marker Law Expands Personal Injury Services in Naperville to Broaden Legal Support for Injury Victims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Naperville law firm Marker Law introduces new personal injury lawyer services as it expands beyond workers' compensation cases.

Naperville, IL, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Law is expanding its legal services to include Naperville Personal Injury Lawyer representation alongside its long-standing workers' compensation practice. The Naperville-based firm now represents individuals injured in accidents beyond the workplace throughout Naperville and the greater Chicagoland region, providing access to an experienced personal injury lawyer for a broader range of injury-related claims.

Building on this expansion, Marker Law's Naperville personal injury lawyers Naperville car crash injury lawyer.









Marker Law

The expansion reflects the attorneys' earlier work handling personal injury litigation before focusing primarily on workers' compensation over the past decade. In some cases, an injured worker who previously relied on the firm for workplace injury guidance may later experience a separate accident outside the job, such as a vehicle collision, and require help pursuing a different type of injury claim. By reintroducing personal injury representation, Marker Law

“Personal injury work has always been part of our legal background,” said the firm's lead attorney.“While our firm has focused heavily on workers' compensation over the past decade, many injury-related challenges extend beyond workplace accidents. Reintroducing personal injury services allows us to help Naperville residents address the legal and financial consequences that often follow serious injuries.”

In addition to personal injury cases, the firm continues to assist individuals injured on the job through its team of

The firm also represents individuals injured in serious roadway incidents through its Naperville motorcycle accident lawyer

By expanding its legal services, Marker Law aims to provide broader support for individuals in Naperville and surrounding communities who have been injured at work or harmed by another party's negligence. Whether someone requires legal guidance after a workplace accident or representation following a serious roadway collision, the firm continues to provide experienced legal support for clients navigating complex injury claims across the Naperville area.

To learn more about Marker Law's personal injury and workers' compensation legal services in Naperville, visit .

About Marker Law

Marker Law represents individuals in Naperville and across the greater Chicagoland region who have been injured in workplace accidents or negligence-related incidents. Since 2005, the firm has handled workers' compensation and personal injury claims, helping clients pursue compensation and navigate the legal challenges that often follow serious injuries.

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Media Contact

Marker Law

Address: 1250 E Diehl Rd, Naperville, IL 60563

Phone: 630-862-9422

Website:

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Marker Law Expands Personal Injury Services in Naperville to Broaden Legal Support for Injury Victims