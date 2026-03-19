Red Dot Acquires The Assets Of TSI Products, Inc., And Its Subsidiary International Climate Systems, Further Expanding World-Class Mobile HVAC Offerings Into Offroad Vehicle Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PUYALLUP, Wash., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Dot Corporation, a 60-year leader in heavy-duty mobile HVAC systems, has acquired the assets of TSI Products, Inc., and its subsidiary, Texas-based International Climate Systems (ICS), an innovative manufacturer of HVAC systems for offroad gas/diesel and electric vehicles. This move marks the latest step in Red Dot's strategy to bring its legacy of innovation, quality manufacturing and product durability to new markets.

Acquiring ICS expands Red Dot's industry presence into markets for UTV/side-by-sides, golf carts and other PTVs, and PEVs (plug-in electric vehicles). ICS is a leading strategic supplier of Heating and A/C Systems in the powersports manufacturers marketplace and that will continue and expand with this new acquisition.

Additionally, Red Dot in 2025 successfully launched Offroad Arctic, Red Dot's line of aftermarket A/C, heating kits and other accessories for recreational and utility riders.

The new offerings speak to the Future-REDy pillar of Red Dot's REDy for Anything brand promise, a focus on driving smart solutions that keep pace with evolving vehicles, technologies and industries.

“Integrating Red Dot and TSI/ICS brings new market opportunities to fuel growth, innovation, expanding IP, and new product solutions for legacy Red Dot customers,” said John Beering, CEO of Red Dot.“And most importantly, we have a shared vision on our greater potential together.”

The companies have complementary engineering strengths and operating capabilities, with ICS bringing an established reputation for maximum performance systems in compact, lightweight, fully integrated modules. Those expanded engineering and testing capabilities will enable Red Dot to leverage decades of mobile HVAC excellence into a new product space-without compromising commitment to OEM partnerships, distributor networks and existing customers.

“From a strategic perspective, ICS was seeking the right partner for a transition of ownership to carry on the vision for world class side-by-side HVAC solutions,” said Stephen O'Brien, CEO of TSI/ICS.“Red Dot brings a strong brand reputation, expanding channels, global reach, and capable operations and supply chain.”

ICS leadership and employees will become employee-owners of Red Dot, which has operated as an ESOP since 2000, helping to fuel the organization's culture of accountability, pride and problem-solving.

Incorporating ICS into Red Dot builds on decades of expertise across industries to expand into new markets like electric vehicles, battery thermal management, and advanced commercial applications. The acquisition also establishes Red Dot's footprint in Texas, adding to its U.S. operations in Puyallup, Wash. and Memphis, Tenn., global manufacturing and sales presence in the United Kingdom, China and India, international OEM partnerships, and a strong distributor network and products in use across six continents.

About Red Dot:

For 60 years, Red Dot has conquered the world's toughest environments, delivering climate solutions for heavy-duty vehicles and today's UTVs, EVs, and high-tech commercial applications. As the mobile HVAC standard in construction, agriculture, and military markets, we've expanded our field-tested expertise into emerging industries. We solve for yes with install-ready A/C and heaters, advanced battery thermal management, custom-engineered systems and more. Proudly 100% employee-owned, we're REDy with sleeves-rolled-up service, inventory readiness, advanced performance, and boots-on-the-ground expertise. We pressure-test challenges others won't touch, because customer success is our success. Red Dot isn't just ready - we're REDy for anything. Are you?

For more information on Red Dot's plans, products and capabilities, visit

CONTACT: CONTACT: Liz Diamond... 206.466.2708