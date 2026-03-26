CM Dhami Inaugurates 42-Seater Pithoragarh-Dehradun Air Service

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, March 26 (IANS) A 42-seater air service between Pithoragarh and Dehradun was launched on Thursday, marking a significant boost to regional connectivity in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the service at Jolly Grant Airport, describing the development as a“historic day” for the state.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, Dhami said the new service would greatly benefit residents of the remote Pithoragarh district, improving accessibility and reducing travel time. He also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for their support in strengthening air connectivity in the region.

“Today is a very historic day. With the launch of air services between Dehradun and Pithoragarh, I extend my congratulations to all the people of the state,” CM Dhami said, adding that the state government has already approved Rs 450 crore for further expansion of aviation infrastructure.

The fare for the Pithoragarh-Dehradun route is expected to be around Rs 5,000. Previously, only a 19-seater aircraft operated on this route, leading to limited seat availability and relatively higher fares. The introduction of a larger 42-seater aircraft is expected to ease travel demand and make the service more accessible to a wider section of passengers.

Officials noted that the new service has generated considerable enthusiasm among local residents, who have long demanded better connectivity to the hill district. Improved air links are also expected to boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to introduce night landing facilities at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. He said all requirements for night operations are being put in place to enhance flight frequency and operational flexibility.

The launch of the expanded air service is also being seen as a significant development ahead of the 2027 state elections, underlining the government's focus on infrastructure and connectivity.