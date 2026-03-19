Hello Funding Receives California Finance Lender License, Expanding Access To Working Capital For Golden State Small Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approval marks a significant regulatory milestone, authorizing Hello Funding to operate as a licensed commercial finance brokerage in one of the nation's most tightly regulated lending markets

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hello Funding LLC announces that it has received approval for its California Finance Lender (CFL) license from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), effective March 11, 2026. The license authorizes Hello Funding to operate as a licensed commercial finance brokerage in California, one of the most regulated financial markets in the United States.

The CFL license is a meaningful milestone for Hello Funding. The DFPI sets one of the highest regulatory bars for lending and brokerage in the country, and approval signals the company's commitment to operating with full regulatory compliance as it expands its national footprint.

California business owners can now work with Hello Funding with the confidence that comes from DFPI oversight, an important distinction in a market where not all financing providers operate under the same standard of accountability.

With the license now in hand, Hello Funding can connect California small businesses with fast, flexible working capital through its broad network of trusted funding partners. As a licensed commercial finance brokerage, Hello Funding sources offers across multiple funders on a client's behalf, giving business owners access to a wider range of financing options than any single lender can provide, all under the protections that CFL licensing requires.

Hello Funding offers a comprehensive suite of financing solutions including revenue-based financing, business term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and SBA loans. Funding amounts ranging from $5,000 to $2,000,000 and approvals available in as little as 24 hours.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hello Funding is a commercial finance brokerage built on a foundation of speed, simplicity, and trust. California joins a growing list of states where the company is fully authorized to operate, as Hello Funding continues expanding its regulatory presence to support entrepreneurs across the country.

Media Contact

Jacob W. Botha

Founder & CEO, Hello Funding LLC

7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Suite 220

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Phone: (800) 900-8108

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