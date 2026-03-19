Novo Nordisk A/S: Wegovy® HD (Semaglutide 7.2 Mg) Approved In The US, Providing 20.7% Mean Weight Loss
|Mean weight loss at 72 weeks with semaglutide 7.2 mg in STEP UP trials
|STEP UP
|STEP UP T2D
|Efficacy estimand*
|20.7%
|14.1%
|Treatment-regimen estimand**
|18.7%
|13.2%
|Categorical weight loss
|31.2% of patients achieved ≥25% weight loss
|21.3% of patients achieved ≥20% weight loss
* Treatment effect if all people adhered to treatment, ** Treatment effect regardless of treatment adherence
About Wegovy ®
Wegovy® is approved as once-daily Wegovy® pill (semaglutide tablet 25 mg) and once-weekly Wegovy® injections (semaglutide 1.7 mg, 2.4 mg and 7.2 mg) by the FDA.
Wegovy® is approved as a once-weekly injection by the EMA and by other regulatory authorities worldwide. The Wegovy® pill is currently pending marketing approval from the EMA and other regulatory authorities.
Wegovy® is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults with obesity or overweight and in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition, and approved by the FDA to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as death, heart attack or stroke in adults with known heart disease and either obesity or overweight. Furthermore, Wegovy® injection is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain long-term weight reduction in paediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It is approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH in adults with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not in those with cirrhosis of the liver.
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Publication of inside information pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, Article 17.
Contacts for further information
|Novo Nordisk Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Novo Nordisk Investors:
| Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
...
| Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
...
Company announcement No 19 / 2026
1 Based on the efficacy estimand: treatment effect if all people adhered to treatment
Attachment
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CA260319-Wegovy-HD-FDA-approval
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