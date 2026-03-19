'Dhurandhar 2' Row: Cong Says Film Made With 'Certain Agenda'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Amid the row following the release of Aditya Dhar's much-hyped 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', several Congress leaders have reacted strongly to its content, claiming it was made with a "certain agenda".

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" hit theatres on Thursday, with paid previews being held the night before.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, "It is clear that the film has been made under a certain agenda. The kind of violence shown in this, in my opinion, is not appropriate for the younger generation to be exposed to."

According to him, allegations have been made against a particular community, which is not right.

"This kind of portrayal only works to increase hatred and negativity in society. The Union government should look into it, " Anwar told IANS.

Congress leader Rajesh Rathod told IANS that it was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "agenda to remain in power by creating hatred".

Congress leader Asit Nath Tiwari also echoed a similar view, saying "Any film, literature, or speech that spreads hatred against a particular community will ultimately weaken the country. Anyone or anything that tries to divide society will weaken the nation."

He accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP of always being against the country.

Meanwhile, several Muslim religious leaders also raised concerns over the film's content and portrayal of communities.

On Thursday, the All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi and Chief Mufti of Uttar Pradesh Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain accused the filmmakers of fuelling divisions between Hindus and Muslims for commercial gain.

Despite the controversy, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, has made a strong start at the box office.

The film held preview shows on March 18 ahead of its official release on March 19 and reportedly earned Rs 75 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

However, cancellations and delays of several preview shows in India may lead to refunds, potentially affecting final figures.