George Karamanos Joins Webflow As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webflow names its first Chief Legal Officer to support enterprise growth and AI governance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow today announced George Karamanos as its first Chief Legal Officer. Karamanos will lead the Legal organization as Webflow expands its enterprise business and advances its AI-native platform.

Karamanos joins during a period of sustained enterprise growth for Webflow. His appointment adds executive leadership across legal, governance, and risk as the company scales globally and invests in AI-driven capabilities.

“As Webflow becomes the platform of record for more global brands, the complexity of what we support increases,” said Linda Tong, Webflow CEO.“George has built legal teams that operate at enterprise scale. He brings the experience to help us scale enterprise adoption, strengthen governance, and lead responsibly in an AI-driven market.”

Karamanos brings more than 20 years of experience advising high-growth SaaS companies through rapid expansion. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Digimarc Corporation, where he managed global legal strategy with a focus on corporate governance and go-to-market acceleration. He previously held Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel roles at ZipHQ, DataRobot, and Cisco's AppDynamics, scaling legal teams designed to support complex enterprise sales, product innovation, and international growth.

“Webflow has the rare combination of product ambition and enterprise traction,” said George Karamanos, Chief Legal Officer at Webflow.“In companies operating at this level, risk management becomes a leadership discipline, and the most important decisions sit at the intersection of speed and accountability. I joined to bring rigor and conviction to those decisions.”

Karamanos holds an LL.M. with Highest Honors in Comparative Competition and IP Law from University College London, a J.D. from New York University School of Law, and a B.A. with High Distinction in Ancient History from the University of Virginia.

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic web marketing platform that empowers teams to build, manage, and optimize websites and web apps with the speed, scale, and intelligence that today's brands demand. With a visual, composable CMS at its core and native AI for creation, personalization, and performance, Webflow brings marketers, designers, and developers together in one connected system. More than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners use Webflow to deliver fast, flexible, and high-performing brand experiences at scale.

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