Bottomline Paymode For Digital Banking Wins“B2B Payments Innovation Award” In 2026 Fintech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Bottomline, a global leader in business payments and cash management, has been selected as winner of the“B2B Payments Innovation Award” in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2026 award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Bottomline's Paymode for Digital Banking.

Bottomline's Paymode for Digital Banking is the first and only commercial digital banking platform natively integrated with a large scale B2B payments network. It unites Bottomline's commercial digital banking platform with over 600,000 pre-verified vendors in the Paymode Business Payments Network. This creates a single, secure, interoperable environment where businesses can originate Premium ACH payments, enroll vendors, automate AP, and receive rebates within existing banking workflows.

Premium ACH helps banks monetize ACH payments through integrated network fees and rebate structures, generating recurring non-interest income from payments already flowing through their digital channels. Premium ACH provides the efficiency of ACH, along with card-style rewards for a dual benefit of bank revenue and business rebates with no high interchange costs.

Paymode embeds vendor credential validation, account authentication, multi-layer security, and dynamic fraud controls directly into a bank's payment flows. Businesses can reduce exposure to business email compromise (BEC) attacks and misdirected payments. Paymode also brings AP automation into the existing platform with no learning curve or disruption, providing immediate access to secure, rebated digital payments.

“Paymode for Digital Banking redefines how banks and their business customers move money, enabling a true end-to-end B2B payment innovation inside a bank's own ecosystem,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.“Bottomline's platform plus network model represents a new category of bank-embedded B2B payments, delivering the scale of a network with the trust and reach of a bank's digital channel. We're so pleased to award Bottomline with the 'B2B Payments Innovation Award.'”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program, recognizing FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. The 2026 program marks a milestone, reflecting a decade of honoring companies that drive innovation in the global financial technology ecosystem.

“In addition to traditional payment programs, such as ACH, Paymode's advantage lies in its additional offerings. We see Paymode as a future-ready growth engine for banks and their customers,” said Jessica Cheney, VP of Banking Solutions and Growth at Bottomline.“Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for this recognition. Premium ACH is just the starting point. This integrated model opens the way for future B2B innovations, including expanded automation, virtual cards, advanced payment types, and monetization opportunities.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: FinTech Breakthrough Steve Johansson...