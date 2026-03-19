CAR-T Moves Upstream In Multiple Myeloma As Physicians Signal Shift In Treatment Sequencing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings from Spherix Global Insights' research reveal nearly three-quarters anticipate frontline use, with significant near-term share gains expected in second-line disease

Exton, PA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights' Q1 2026 update of RealTime DynamixTM: Multiple Myeloma findings point to a clear inflection in treatment strategy, as physicians grow increasingly confident in CAR-T therapy and begin positioning it earlier in the treatment paradigm, despite ongoing uncertainty around optimal sequencing with emerging immunotherapies.

Building on trends observed ahead of ASH 2025, where treatment complexity in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) was intensifying amid a rapidly expanding arsenal of options, the latest findings suggest physicians are no longer simply navigating complexity, but actively recalibrating how and when to deploy their most potent therapies.

Research conducted between January 26 and February 17, 2026, among 99 U.S. oncologists and hematologists, shows that belief in CAR-T's long-term role continues to strengthen. Nearly three-quarters of respondents now agree that CAR-T will eventually become a first-line standard of care, representing a notable increase from late 2025 and reinforcing growing willingness to move these therapies earlier in treatment.

This shift in mindset is beginning to translate into anticipated changes in real-world use. In second-line (2L) multiple myeloma, CAR-T share is projected to rise sharply, from approximately 14% currently to 24% within the next six months, one of the most significant near-term gains across all treatment classes. Traditional backbone regimens, including anti-CD38, IMiD-, and proteasome inhibitor-based therapies, are all expected to cede share as physicians increasingly prioritize deeper, more durable responses earlier in the disease course.

Momentum continues in third-line (3L) disease, where CAR-T is projected to grow from roughly 23% to 28% share, further encroaching on established regimens. While GSK's Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is also gaining traction in this setting, CAR-T's upward trajectory underscores its perceived ability to deliver meaningful clinical benefit even as treatment options proliferate.

In later lines, the competitive dynamics remain more complex. Bispecific antibodies continue to dominate the fourth-line (4L) setting, but CAR-T maintains a strong and growing presence, with projected share increasing modestly over the next six months. Together, these findings suggest that while bispecifics are firmly entrenched, CAR-T is increasingly viewed as a complementary, or in some cases preferred, option for select patients.

Despite this growing enthusiasm, uncertainty around sequencing persists. Physicians remain divided on whether bispecific antibodies should precede CAR-T, with agreement levels notably lower and more fragmented compared to sentiment around CAR-T's long-term role. This tension highlights a central challenge in today's MM landscape: while confidence in individual modalities is rising, clarity on how best to integrate them remains limited.

At the same time, practical considerations are becoming less of a barrier. A majority of physicians report comfort with outpatient CAR-T administration and express strong preference for autologous approaches, signaling increasing familiarity and operational readiness as experience with these therapies expands.

Taken together, the Q1 2026 findings suggest that the MM treatment paradigm is entering a new phase: one defined not just by expanding options, but by a willingness to rethink long-standing sequencing conventions. As CAR-T continues its shift toward earlier lines of therapy, the key question is no longer whether it will play a central role, but how quickly clinical practice and infrastructure can evolve to support its broader adoption.

Spherix's RealTime DynamixTM platform will continue to track these shifts on a quarterly basis, providing stakeholders with timely insight into how physician sentiment, treatment patterns, and competitive dynamics evolve in one of oncology's most rapidly changing markets.

About RealTime DynamixTM

RealTime DynamixTM is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, hematology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, and ophthalmology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the insights of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

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NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights' analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Sarah Hendry, Oncology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 484-879-4284...