Delhi HC Directs Police Bandobast To Instil Safety During Eid, Ram Navami

The Delhi High court on Thursday said that Police Bandobast must instil safety and security among people. It directed police to keep the arrangement in Uttam Nagar till Ram Navami and increased it if required.

Court's Directions on PIL Apprehending Violence

The High Court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) apprehending violence on Eid. " Eid is celebrated to rejoice -- it is the duty of all concerned to ensure that on such a pious occasion public life is not disturbed. No hooliganism or vandalism by any person of any section of the society", the High court said.

Division bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya, while issuing directions to the police and civil administration, said that all necessary preventive and protective steps must be taken to ensure that the situation does not take any "ugly turn" and that a peaceful and dignified atmosphere is maintained during the festive period. The Court indicated that the existing deployment must continue and be reinforced, if required, based on ground inputs and intelligence. The high Court has also issued notice to the police authorities matter has been listed for further hearing on April 6.

The petition filed by Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) before the Court raised concerns over a possible disruption of public life on Eid, with apprehensions rooted in the March 4, 2026 incident in which a 26-year-old youth died. The petition stated that although the incident was local in nature, it triggered "wide ranging reactions" among different communities. It was further pointed to subsequent developments, including a gathering on March 15 in a park in Uttam Nagar and circulation of social media posts allegedly calling for violence, which were said to be aggravating tensions in Uttam Nagar and surrounding areas.

Petitioners Raise Alarm Over Hate Speech

Additional solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said that there can't be a highway for publicity. Police have already taken steps in view of the situation. Additional DCP is present in the court. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishna alongwith Shahrukh Alam, Archit Krishna, Fawaz Shaheen and M Huzaifa, highlighted what she described as a pattern of mobilisation and inflammatory speech, both offline and online, and urged the Court to ensure immediate and visible safeguards for members of the Muslim community. "People gathered and openly announced murder against the Muslim community. People have come on social media to call for violence -- there are around 140 such claims. Action must be taken for Open calls for violence. Shahin Abdullah is the law - if there's hate speech, Senior advocate submitted. She also responded to the Court's query regarding the alleged public gathering, stating that the event had indeed taken place and placing material on record. "It was held, I can show the video", she said.

Police Detail Security Measures

On the other hand, ASG Chetan Sharma, standing counsel Sanjay Lau appearing for the Delhi Police and the administration submitted that a comprehensive security deployment has already been put in place since March 5. The situation was being closely monitored at multiple levels. "800 police personnel is deployed. 4 companies of armed personnel are on the ground. The area is saturated with security and deterrent deployment. Monitoring of social media is being done -- 157 posts have been directed to be removed and 15 posts have already been taken down, ASG Sharma submitted.

Antecedents of 8862 persons have been verified by Police. Aman committee meetings have been organised. Eid is a holy festival, sensitivity is bound to be there. Police has done a commendable job", the counsel appearing on behalf of Delhi police said. The police further indicated that personnel from different districts, including armed forces units, had been mobilised and stationed across sensitive locations to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during Eid.

The Additional Solicitor General supported the submissions made by the police and sought acknowledgment of the steps taken on the ground. "The Police has dextrously handled the situation", he said.

Court Orders Continued Vigilance

The Court, while taking note of the arrangements, emphasised that continued vigilance was essential and cautioned all sides against contributing to escalation. "Being petitioners you should not flare up things, your concerns are being redressed, the Chief justice Upadhyay said He further said that The magnitude of deployment is substantial -- 700-800 overall armed personnel, four companies of personnel. There are sections who act as provocateurs -- they will have to have intelligence information. " We will say reinforce the force and take additional measures if so required. The police authorities have to be extra cautious. Various police actions have been taken to ensure Eid happens in a peaceful manner," CJ Upadhyay said.

The Court further ordered that security arrangements should continue till Ram Navami and cautioned authorities against any laxity, while also calling upon all sections of society to maintain restraint and act responsibly. While the Additional Solicitor General sought commendation for the police's handling of the situation, the bench observed that such appreciation would be appropriate only after the festival passes without incident. (ANI)

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