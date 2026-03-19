Gujarat: Fake Currency Racket Using Chatgpt Busted, Rs 2.38 Crore Seized

Ahmedabad Crime Branch has busted a major counterfeit currency racket and seized fake notes worth Rs 2.38 crore after arresting seven persons, including one woman, who used AI-based platforms like ChatGPT and security thread paper procured from Chinese sources to manufacture high-quality counterfeit Rs 500 notes, officials said on Thursday.

According to a press note issued by the Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, on March 18, 2026, based on specific intelligence, a white Fortuner car (GJ-05-RS-5252) transporting counterfeit Rs 500 notes from Surat to Ahmedabad for delivery in the Amraiwadi area was intercepted near Torrent Power, Amraiwadi.

"Upon search, counterfeit currency bundles were recovered from a black bag and concealed packaging inside the vehicle, leading to the detention of all occupants," the press note said.

AI and Chinese Paper Used for High-Quality Fakes

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had conspired over the past four months to print counterfeit currency at a residential premises in Surat. The operation was led by Mukeshbhai Lakhabhai Thummar, who arranged infrastructure including printers, paper cutting machines, and other materials.

"The accused had procured security thread paper resembling RBI markings ('RBI' and 'Bharat') from Chinese sources through online platforms such as Alibaba, using digital payment gateways," the press note said.

It said digital tools including photo-editing software and AI-based platforms such as ChatGPT were used to refine the design, layout, and visual features of counterfeit notes to resemble genuine Indian currency.

"One of the accused had expertise in graphic editing and printing processes, which was used to enhance the quality of fake notes," it added.

Surat Manufacturing Unit Raided, 7 Arrested

A Crime Branch team was immediately dispatched to Surat, and in coordination with Surat Crime Branch, the manufacturing site was secured.

The accused have been identified as Mukeshbhai Lakhabhai Thummar, Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Mavani, Rameshbhai Vallabhbhai Bhalar, Divyesh Ishwarbhai Rana, Pradipbhai Dilipbhai Jotangiya, Bharatbhai Valjibhai Kakadiya, all from Surat, and one woman from Katargam, Surat.

Details of Seizures from Ahmedabad and Surat

As per the press note, counterfeit Rs 500 notes worth approximately Rs 2.10 crore (42,000 notes), Fortuner vehicle worth approximately Rs 25 lakh, and mobile phones and cash worth approximately Rs 1.20 lakh were seized in Ahmedabad.

In Surat, counterfeit Rs 500 notes worth approximately Rs 28 lakh, security thread paper (16 reams), printer, laptop, paper cutting machine, currency counting machine, and other equipment were seized.

Bust Neutralises Major Threat to Financial System

The press note said this operation has a critical impact on safeguarding the country's financial system as circulation of high-quality counterfeit currency directly undermines public confidence in legal tender, disrupts monetary stability, and can potentially be used to fund organized crime and other unlawful activities.

"The seizure of such a large quantity of fake currency, along with dismantling of an organized printing unit, has effectively neutralized a supply chain that could have injected significant fake currency into the market," it said.

The release said that by intercepting the distribution stage and identifying the manufacturing source, the Crime Branch has not only prevented immediate economic damage but also curtailed a larger network that could have scaled operations further.

The case highlights the evolving modus operandi involving use of international procurement channels and digital tools, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance and technological adaptation in law enforcement, the release said.

Further Investigation to Uncover Wider Network

All accused have been arrested and a case has been registered at DCB Police Station. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network, financial trail, and possible interstate or international linkages, the press note added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)