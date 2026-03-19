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Sylogist Ltd.

Sylogist Ltd.


2026-03-19 10:06:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Sylogist Ltd.: Today announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Q4 SaaS ARR Bookings were up 8.1% Y/Y to $0.5 million. Its gross profit margin of 56%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.2% or $1.0 million; and net loss of $0.9 million. Sylogist Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.07 at $3.80.

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