Airfares Likely To Rise If Ukraine Resumes Flights During War Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This view was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Bogdan Dolintse, aviation expert and director of NGO Institute of Management and Strategies.

“The cost of operating flights will definitely be higher than before 2022. This is primarily due to the reduced overall passenger flow, which means fares will rise, since greater passenger volumes normally lower the average cost of transportation,” Dolintse explained.

Ministry explains role of working group on restoring airport operations

He added that another factor driving higher ticket prices would be the cost of maintaining airport infrastructure.

“If an airport used to handle hundreds of thousands of flights but now serves only a few thousand annually, the cost of maintaining such infrastructure becomes significantly more expensive,” the expert noted.

According to him, this will directly affect ticket prices.

As reported, the Ministry for Development has set up a working group to prepare for the restoration of Ukraine's airports. The group will develop practical recommendations for the phased reopening of airports, focusing on protecting aviation infrastructure and ensuring civil aviation safety during martial law and after its end.

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