No Protest Potential In Belarus At Present Tsikhanovsky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Belarusian opposition figure and former political prisoner Sergei Tikhanovsky in an interview with Ukrinform.

“No, there is no protest potential in Belarus right now. This is due to the fact that all attempts by Belarusians to protest were brutally suppressed by the authorities, and there was no real support from other countries. Belarusians have drawn conclusions,” he said.

According to Tikhanovsky, the authorities have failed to restore public trust or renew the social contract with society. As a result, Minsk's propagandists are inventing new reasons and narratives to promote the“unity of the Belarusian people.” Meanwhile, the public is united in its dislike of the authorities and its desire for change, the opposition figure believes.

may free political prisoners after US delegation visit – Sergei Tikhanovsk

As reported, on December 13, 2025, Alexander Lukashenko released 123 political prisoners following a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Cole.

In June 2025, following a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg to Belarus, 14 opposition figures were released from prison. Among them was Sergei Tikhanovsky, who had been sentenced by the Lukashenko authorities to 18 years in prison and spent five years behind bars.

Tikhanovsky is currently in the United States, where he is undergoing rehabilitation and continuing his human rights and political activities.

Photo provided by Sergei Tikhanovsky