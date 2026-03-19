King Sends Cable To Tunisia President On Independence Day

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Tunisia President Kais Saied on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, wishing him and the people of Tunisia further prosperity and progress.

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