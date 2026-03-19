Jordan, Spain Talk Investments Ahead Of 2026 Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh and Spanish Ambassador Miguel de Lucas discussed ways to strengthen Jordanian-Spanish economic and investment cooperation during a meeting on Thursday.Abu Ghazaleh called for building on the "robust" bilateral ties to deepen investment cooperation and broaden partnership prospects, particularly as the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026 approaches.He said Jordan, with "strong" leadership and stability, is "well positioned" to overcome challenges and continue providing a "safe, attractive" investment environment that reinforces investor confidence and supports business sustainability.Abu Ghazaleh also highlighted key investment opportunities available in the Kingdom, particularly in the energy, infrastructure, technology, and industrial sectors.For his part, the Spanish ambassador underscored the "depth" of bilateral relations, praising efforts to strengthen Jordan's investment and business environment.The diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to expanding economic and investment cooperation and developing partnerships between the two countries.