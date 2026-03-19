Trustage® Retirement Solutions Partners With Inspira To Offer Clients An Emergency Savings Option

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADISON, Wis., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage, a leading insurance and financial services provider, has partnered with Inspira Financial to offer TruStage Retirement Solutions clients Emergency Savings Fund (ESF) services for their employees.

“TruStage is focused on delivering retirement solutions that provide a clear path to a brighter financial future. We wanted to make sure our clients had an easy solution for emergency savings needs that complemented their retirement plan,” said Michael Conte, VP, Institutional Wealth Business, TruStage.

An ESF is an employer-administered benefit that is funded through automatic payroll deductions with a variety of additional options available such as employer match or bonus payments. Funds are not part of the employer's retirement plan and are FDIC-insured and interest bearing so that employees can build savings to access during an emergency rather than tapping into their retirement account.

“Emergency savings plays a critical role in helping employees stay financially stable without disrupting their long-term goals,” said Chris Herman, EVP of retirement and wealth, Inspira Financial.“By pairing retirement plans with accessible emergency savings, employers can help people navigate unexpected moments while staying on track for the future.”

TruStage Retirement Solutions clients will have easy-to-use digital experience consistent with all of the financial wellness services available on the BenefitsForYou digital platform.

For more information visit Retirement Solutions from TruStageTM.

About Inspira

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

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TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. CPI Qualified Plan Consultants, Inc. and CMFG Life Insurance Company are subsidiaries of TruStage Financial Group. Annuity insurance products are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company, located in Waverly, Iowa. Each insurer is solely responsible for the financial obligations under the policies and contracts it issues. All contracts and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states or through all broker/dealers.

Inspira Financial Trust, LLC performs the duties of a directed custodian and, as such, does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors, or service providers, and does not offer or sell investments or provide investment, tax, or legal advice. ESFs are not Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Accounts that may be offered in connection with an ERISA-governed retirement savings plan, pursuant to applicable federal regulation, including the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022.

Securities distributed by CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), Member FINRA /SIPC, a registered broker/dealer, 2000 Heritage Way, Iowa 50677, toll-free 866.512.6109. CBSI is a limited business broker/dealer (Member FINRA /SIPC ), a fully owned subsidiary of TruStage Financial Group, Inc. Non-deposit investment and insurance products are not federally insured, involve investment risk, may lose value, and are not obligations of or guaranteed by the financial institution. Representatives offer retirement and investment education but do not provide investment, legal or tax advice. Participants are encouraged to consult their financial professional.

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TruStageis a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit