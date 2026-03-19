SAPALA LLP LAUNCHES BOUTIQUE LAW FIRM FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AND CORPORATE TRANSACTIONS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sapala LLP, a boutique transactional law firm, has officially launched representing commercial real estate andcorporate transactions, with a particular focus on debt finance.

The firm is led by founding Managing Partner Brandon Sapala, an attorney with extensive experience representing lenders, borrowers, sponsors, and growing businesses in complex commercial transactions.

Prior to founding Sapala LLP, Brandon Sapala held positions at prominent national law firms including Akerman LLP and Reed Smith LLP, and served as in-house counsel at a private commercial real estate lender. He also gained federal government experience through his work on USDA OneRD Guaranteed Loan policy. That combination of BigLaw, in-house, and government experience positions Sapala LLP to serve clients who need sophisticated legal guidance without the overhead costs associated with large institutional firms.

Sapala LLP offers legal services across the following practice areas:

- Commercial Real Estate

- Corporate Transactions

- Debt Financings

- Acquisitions and Dispositions

- Secondary Market Transactions

- Fractional General Counsel Services for Lenders, Founders,

Sponsors, and Growing Businesses

"Clients deserve direct access to senior counsel who understand their business and can move quickly," said Brandon Sapala, Managing Partner of Sapala LLP. "We built Sapala LLP to deliver exactly that, without the friction or overhead that often comes with larger firms."

Sapala LLP also benefits from the addition of a seasoned attorney with a background in litigation, risk management, and dispute resolution, further expanding the firm's ability to serve clients across the full lifecycle of a transaction.

Sapala LLP is available to represent clients in commercial real estate transactions, corporate matters, and ongoing business legal needs. The firm serves lenders, sponsors, founders, and businesses seeking experienced transactional counsel.

For more information about Sapala LLP, visit .

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

About Sapala LLP

Sapala LLP is a boutique law firm focused on commercial real estate and corporate transactions, with a particular focus on debt finance.

Sapala LLP represents lenders, sponsors, and businesses nationwide in structuring, negotiating, and closing complex transactions, including commercial real estate loans, corporate financings, and secondary market transactions, along with a broad range of related corporate and commercial real estate matters. Sapala LLP combines big-law transactional experience with efficient, practical counsel designed to move deals forward.

Learn more at .

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

###