Bamboohr Launches New Services Offerings To Help Growing Teams Scale With Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Services offering spans HR Consulting, Technical Services, and HR Outsourcing

DRAPER, Utah, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced BambooHR Services, a comprehensive offering created in response to customer needs as they navigate complex HR responsibilities with greater clarity, confidence, and control.

With growth comes greater operational complexity, especially across payroll and compliance, high-risk, high-precision responsibilities that require accuracy and on-time execution. BambooHR Services addresses this challenge by providing flexible support options that meet teams where they are, whether they need strategic guidance, technical optimization, or hands-on operational support.

“As our customers grow, they consistently tell us that as their responsibilities expand, it's not the software that slows them down-it's the sheer volume and complexity of people work,” said Tara Martell, Chief Customer Officer at BambooHR.“BambooHR Services is a direct response to that need, giving customers added flexibility, whether that means delegating time-intensive tasks or tapping into expert guidance, so they can stay focused on leading their people and driving the business forward.”

BambooHR Services is delivered by a team of dedicated consultants with decades of HR experience. Consultants are experts in both HR strategy and the BambooHR technology platform, enabling customers to align their HR approach with their HRIS and payroll ecosystem. In addition to strategic guidance, the team can complete administrative work directly within BambooHR, removing manual tasks and freeing HR leaders to focus on more strategic, high-impact initiatives.

BambooHR Services now spans three distinct offerings:



HR Consulting provides ongoing access to dedicated HR expertise. Customers are paired with a knowledgeable consultant who understands their business and BambooHR environment, offering practical guidance, strategic project planning, and hands-on administrative support.

Technical Services helps organizations implement, optimize, and maximize their BambooHR tech stack, including platform configuration, data integrity support, integrations, reporting, and advanced payroll reporting services. HR Outsourcing, beginning with Managed Payroll, offers a done-for-you option for time-intensive, repeatable HR functions, without requiring customers to enter a PEO model or relinquish control of their people, policies, or decisions.



Managed Payroll, available now, enables BambooHR experts to run payroll directly within the BambooHR platform. Customers benefit from accurate, on-time payroll execution, proactive compliance monitoring, and reduced operational risk-while maintaining full visibility and ownership of their workforce strategy.

To learn more about Managed Payroll, visit .

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading global HR software platform that sets people free to do great workTM. It unifies AI-powered HR, payroll, benefits, talent management, and more than 150 integrations in a single system designed to simplify people processes and improve workforce clarity. Through its people intelligence platform, BambooHR delivers real-time insights that help organizations unlock potential and adapt as work evolves. Trusted by more than 30,000 companies across 190 countries and 50 industries, BambooHR supports millions of employees worldwide.

CONTACT: Media Contact:...