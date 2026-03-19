Illumio Defines Breach Containment For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI security graph enhancements build dynamic, real-time picture of system-wide lateral movement risk to direct containment strategy and execution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentic AI is fundamentally changing the scale, speed, and sophistication of cyberattacks-increasing lateral movement, exposing the limits of fragmented, asset-centric security, and accelerating the asymmetry of cyber warfare. In response, Illumio Inc. is changing how breach containment works, shifting from protecting workloads in isolation to a system-wide approach that continuously reveals how attacks move end-to-end and where and how they must be stopped.

Illumio is delivering new enhancements to Illumio Insights that fundamentally expand how lateral movement risk is exposed and mitigated, anchored by the introduction of Network Posture. By further enriching its AI security graph, Illumio now delivers system-wide, real-time visibility across hybrid, multi-cloud, and OT environments, surfacing end-to-end attack paths and showing where risk must be prioritized and mitigated. In an era where AI agents traverse enterprise infrastructure autonomously and at machine speed, the ability to see and control lateral movement has become existential.

Network Posture analyzes live network traffic, policy intent, and enforcement alignment against industry security frameworks to identify where lateral movement risk exists - including exposures that may not yet be actively exploited. By correlating these findings with application and business context, teams can prioritize breach containment and segmentation decisions based on real, system-level risk rather than static assets or point-in-time assessments. Network Posture also provides continuous measurement of security posture across hybrid environments, supporting clear reporting on maturity and alignment with frameworks such as NIST CSF, PCI DSS, SOC 2, and DORA based on how the network is behaving.

“Most security failures happen because teams don't understand how things are connected,” said John Kindervag, Chief Evangelist at Illumio.“Attackers exploit relationships, not individual assets. If you can't see how traffic flows throughout your environment, you can't see the attack and contain the breach. We're approaching an 'AI event horizon' in cyber, where the attacker advantage becomes nonlinear, and defenders can't keep up by chasing alerts alone. When prevention and detection fall short, the last line of defense remains breach containment.”

“Organizations still treat Zero Trust like a shopping list - buy more stuff, feel better, hope it works,” said Dr. Chase Cunningham (DrZeroTrust).“Agentic AI is going to punish that mindset. The only measures that matter are outcomes: how often you get hit, how far the attacker can move, and how fast you can contain. That requires understanding how systems connect and how risk propagates because you can't defend what you don't understand, and you can't contain what you can't see.”

Also announced today:

Expanded context for OT environments

Extends risk analysis beyond traditional IT infrastructure by incorporating OT system inventory, context, and traffic. By enriching attack path analysis with OT visibility through integrations such as Armis, teams gain a clearer understanding of exposure and can prioritize containment and segmentation decisions based on real operational risk across their entire interconnected OT and IT environments.

Agentless data center visibility and segmentation across hybrid environments

Delivers agentless visibility into private data centers to expose lateral movement risk and attack paths across on-prem and cloud environments, and connects those insights directly to enforcement through integrations with Fortinet and Check Point, and other leading firewalls. This makes it even easier and provides greater flexibility for customers wishing to prioritize breach containment.

Accelerated SOC investigation and response

Shifts SOC investigations from isolated alerts to attack path awareness by correlating identity, vulnerability, and traffic relationships across the environment. Analysts can see how activity propagates through the system and act on the paths that pose the greatest risk - directly within existing SIEM and ticketing workflows.

To see the new innovations in action, and to learn more about the Illumio Platform-featuring Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation -stop by the Illumio booth (North Hall #5670) at RSAC in San Francisco, March 23-26, or visit Illumio.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester WaveTM for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

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