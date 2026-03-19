PODD Investor Alert: Insulet Corp. Potential Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled On Safety: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insulet CEO Called Omnipod 5 "Reliable" and a "Favorite Pump" on February 18 -- Two Weeks Later, the Company Disclosed a Voluntary Recall Covering Thousands of Defective Pods

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 18, 2026, Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ: PODD) CEO Ashley McEvoy told investors on the Q4 2025 earnings call that "our results in the fourth quarter are a testament to the reliability, consistency and broad appeal of Omnipod." On March 12, 2026, the Company filed an 8-K disclosing a voluntary medical-device correction for Omnipod 5 pods due to an insulin-leakage defect linked to eighteen serious adverse events -- and PODD shares fell 6.9%. Shareholders who lost money on PODD are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During that same February 18 earnings call, McEvoy stated that "strong clinical evidence and real-world outcomes continue to earn prescriber and patient confidence" and described Omnipod 5 as the "favorite pump" for both type-1 and type-2 users in 2025. CFO Flavia Pease added that U.S. revenue growth was "above the high end of our guidance range, driven by continued demand for Omnipod 5 across type 1 and type 2 customers." At no point during the call did any executive reference a product-quality issue, a pending regulatory action, or an anticipated recall.

Only a few weeks later, the March 12 filing revealed a defect affecting Omnipod 5 Pods. The filing identified insulin leakage capable of causing diabetic ketoacidosis -- a serious medical emergency. The Company's February 18 statements about Omnipod reliability, patient confidence, and demand-driven growth had not referenced any of these issues.

If you purchased Insulet Corp. shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

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CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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