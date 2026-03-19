Netskope Achieves AWS Security Competency Status For AI Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Netskope's proven AI security expertise and infrastructure benefit customers transforming their businesses with AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced that it achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status for AI Security. Netskope certifiably meets AWS technical and quality requirements to provide AWS customers with leading solutions that secure and protect AI workloads across all AI security use cases.

The rapid adoption of AI is transforming how customers build and use applications, but is also introducing new security risks that require specialized expertise. Shadow AI is just one example of a persistent risk organizations are seeing, as nearly half (47%) of genAI users are using personal AI apps, according to Netskope's recent 2026 Cloud and Threat report.

The AI Security category in the AWS Security Competency helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep experience securing AI environments to better address these risks, from shadow AI to non-human traffic. Netskope's deep AWS expertise and ability to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS helps organizations adopt, develop, and deploy security into their AWS environments, increasing their overall security posture.

Netskope helps customers secure AI workloads with its industry-leading Netskope One platform. Critical AI use cases include:



Optimizing network paths to critical AI destinations, including AI applications hosted in public, private, or neo-clouds. With NewEdge AI Fast Path capabilities, customers can reduce latency and costs, optimize performance, strengthen resilience, and enable a secure experience for teams.

Providing visibility and analytics to achieve AI-ready data security with Netskope One Data Lineage. Built upon Netskope's superior data security controls, Netskope enables teams to track and visualize the movement of sensitive data across their entire organization to confidently advance their AI innovation roadmaps.

Protecting Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled AI interactions. MCP is emerging as a preferred method for connecting AI agents to enterprise resources. Netskope One provides full visibility into MCP tool use, enforcing least-privilege access, securing sensitive data, and ensuring compliance. Delivering AI-powered Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) through Netskope's enhanced UZTNA solution. Netskope provides context-aware device intelligence capabilities, offering visibility into all connected devices and streamlining ZTNA management with automated granular policy creation.

“The AWS Security Competency Program for AI Security differentiates providers who demonstrate superior innovation and unlock new value for customers advancing their AI plans,” said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope.“Netskope has a long and proven track record of success in keeping customer data safe, and this designation is further validation of the breadth and depth of solutions we offer to secure AI workloads.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about Netskope's delivery of security, networking, analytics, and AI services visit here, and visit Netskope in AWS Marketplace here.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications - providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope, N, on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

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