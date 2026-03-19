Behr Paint Company Unveils 2026 Exterior Stain Colour Of The Year, Taupe, Alongside Outdoor Accent Colour Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The curated pairing refreshes outdoor living spaces with subtle sophistication and intentional pops of colour.

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behr Paint Company has revealed Taupe as its 2026 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, a refined and versatile shade designed to bring a sense of balance and harmony to the home's exterior. Blending soft brown with gentle grey undertones, Taupe delivers a contemporary look with timeless appeal.

“Taupe brings a sense of harmony and balance to exterior spaces,” said Kayla Kratz, Sr. Director of Colour & Design Strategy at Behr Paint Company.“Its calming presence fosters connection and transforms outdoor areas into serene, timeless retreats-making it a defining choice for 2026 and beyond.”

Pairing Taupe with complementary BEHR® stain colours also offers an easy way to introduce contrast and highlight architectural details, like railings, trim, and decking borders, without a full renovation. You can pair Taupe with warm-tones like Cordovan Brown or cool-toned accents like Pewter to create subtle contrast that feels cohesive and modern.

Alongside the 2026 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, Behr is unveiling its first-ever Outdoor Accent Colour Collection. It is a curated selection of 18 exterior paint colours designed to enhance and personalize outdoor spaces. Whether embarking on a full exterior refresh or adding pops of colour to smaller projects, homeowners can use this palette as a resource to help revamp their home's outdoor aesthetic. From the serene depth of Ocean Abyss to the rich warmth of Rumors, the palette offers accents that feel elevated and intentional.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Outdoor Accent Colour Collection is the ideal choice for both large and small-scale updates to shutters, trim, and entryways. A front door painted in bold hues like Unmellow Yellow or Flirt Alert creates a striking focal point, while earthy shades such as Muted Sage and Baronial Brown add dimension and character. Select colours are also available in spray paint, offering a quick, convenient way to refresh patio furniture, planters, and decorative accents. Whether hosting intimate backyard dinners or larger outdoor gatherings, the collection ensures your home is guest-ready ahead of the warmer weather.

“Homeowners looking to tackle outdoor projects want solutions that are both inspiring and reliable,” said Andy Lopez, Sr. Vice President, Head of Marketing at Behr Paint Company.“Our goal is to make it easier for people to choose the right colour and products, so they can focus on creating outdoor spaces they'll love for years to come.”

As the most trusted exterior paint brand in Canada*, BEHR® offers its 2026 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year and Outdoor Accent Colour Collection exclusively at The Home Depot Canada in a variety of products, including BEHR PREMIUM® Solid Colour Waterproofing Stain & Sealer, BEHR PREMIUM® Semi-Transparent Waterproofing Stain & Sealer, BEHR® DECKplus Waterproofing Wood Stain, BEHR® Solid Colour House & Fence Wood Stain, and BEHR PREMIUM® ADVANCED DECKOVER®.

To explore the 2026 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year and the Outdoor Accent Colour Collection, visit behr/2026staincoty.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

*Based on the 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study: Visit

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

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