NAV announcement

Introduction

This announcement contains unaudited information for Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the“Company”).

Unaudited 31 December 2025 Net asset value

The Board announces that the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2025 was £279.7 million or 70.71 pence per share (30 September 2025 (ex-div): 69.00 pence per share).

The Company expects to publish its audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 in April 2026. The final audited NAV may differ from this unaudited NAV.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026 dated 23 October 2025, the Company intends to allot shares on 27 March 2026 based upon the latest published NAV, which at 19 March 2026 is 70.71 pence per share, in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

19 March 2026