Fast Simon Instantly Tells Merchandisers What Products Are Successful, Overexposed, Or Hidden Gems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First AI shopping optimization solution to measure and show in real-time if products are correctly merchandised to their maximum eCommerce conversion and sales potential

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon's leading AI-powered eCommerce shopping optimization platform now instantly measures and shows merchandisers in real-time what products are truly successful, overexposed, or hidden winners.

For the first time in e-commerce, merchandisers using Fast Simon can quickly and accurately optimize products and collections for maximum conversion and revenue - and measure the short- and long-term opportunity costs of merchandising decisions across the portfolio.

Eliminates Merchandising Guesswork

Even the most experienced merchandisers can't instantly and accurately see the true impact of every decision. They oversee thousands of products and dozens of collections while inventory levels, shopper behavior and market conditions shift by the minute. Their expertise is critical, but it's often buried under manual work and delayed reports. Some turn to generic AI tools which consume massive volumes of signals yet still produce vague or inaccurate recommendations. What merchandisers actually need is intelligent support. AI that surfaces clear insights and helps them turn their expertise into better, faster business decisions.

With its breakthrough AI solution, Fast Simon instantly and accurately tells merchandisers:



How quickly does a product become successful? Is a new product a winner or a dud? What other products are hidden winners?

Are products and collections optimized for maximum potential? What products are over-exposed, getting limelight at the expense of others? How do today's merchandising decisions impact future portfolio success?



“The sooner merchandisers know the true performance of a product, the faster they can adapt and make more money,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon.

Uncovering Short- and Long-term eCommerce Opportunity Costs

Fast Simon's advanced AI now also measures and shows merchandisers the short- and long-term opportunity costs of decisions within the context of the entire portfolio and across the full catalog of inventory.

“Day-to-day merchandising decisions not only have consequences in today's cart, but also the future performance of the portfolio,” said Gilad.“Fast Simon unravels the complexity of opportunity costs, showing merchants the potential revenue and profit they're missing when making one merchandising decision over another.”

Visit the website to learn more about Fast Simon's merchandising capabilities.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon redefines ecommerce product discovery by combining AI with merchant insight to inspire shoppers. Merchandising, personalization, search, and AI assistants operate together, adapting to every shopper interaction, delivering sustained increases in conversion, AOV, and revenue. Thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands - including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique and many others - integrate Fast Simon seamlessly with leading commerce platforms including Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Magento.

For more information, visit fastsimon, follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and X, or schedule a demo.

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

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