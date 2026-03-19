ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Continues Investigation Of Potential Securities Claims Against Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX)

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BBNX).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

On January 9, 2026, shares of Beta Bionics declined sharply in trading, following the company's disclosure of preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 performance metrics that fell short of market expectations. The company reported lower-than-anticipated new patient starts for its iLet automated insulin delivery system, prompting investor concerns regarding near-term adoption trends and revenue growth.

On this news, Beta Bionics stock fell roughly $11.85 or 37.04% to close at $20.14, on January 9, 2026.

To learn more about the Beta Bionics investigation, go to /BBNX call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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