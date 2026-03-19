Bengal Chief Secy, Home Secy Meet Guv Ravi At Raj Bhavan

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) The new West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala and state Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh visited the Raj Bhavan on Thursday to meet the new Governor R.N. Ravi.

According to an insider at the State Secretariat Nabanna, they remained there for nearly 30 minutes.

This marks the first instance since assuming office that Governor Ravi has met with any administrative official of the state government, besides meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others during the oath-taking ceremony on March 12.

The Governor made detailed inquiries regarding the current situation in the state, especially in the view of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Reports indicate that a meeting took place.

On March 15, the day the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state following the issuance of Assembly polls notification, the Election Commission effected a reshuffle in the posts of Chief Secretary and Home Secretary for which Dushyant Nariala and Sanghamitra Ghosh were appointed respectively.

Governor Ravi has now held discussions with them.

According to the insider, the Governor's office has not yet been fully set up.

Governor Ravi has requested the appointment of a state Secretary.

Reports suggest that once a Secretary is appointed, the Governor plans to commence his work in a more organised manner.

However, it was learnt that Governor Ravi has already become active even before his office has been fully arranged.

He has begun making inquiries regarding the state's situation against the backdrop of the ongoing Assembly elections.

It may be noted that once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, the Election Commission is vested with special powers. It is empowered to issue directives regarding the transfer of state government bureaucrats, officials, and police chiefs.

Meanwhile, prior to the announcement of the state elections, C.V. Ananda Bose resigned from the office of the West Bengal Governor.

R.N. Ravi was appointed as the permanent Governor to succeed Ananda Bose.

Following these administrative reshuffles, Governor Ravi, on Thursday, held discussions with the new Chief Secretary Nariala and Home Secretary Ghosh for the first time.