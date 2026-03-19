Traders Union Introduces TU 77 Crypto Index Tracking 77 Leading Cryptocurrencies

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"TU 77 Crypto Index"Traders Union has launched the TU 77 Crypto Index, a new benchmark tracking 77 leading cryptocurrencies to provide a more comprehensive view of the digital asset market. Built using strict selection criteria and excluding low-relevance tokens, the index ensures balanced market representation. Updated monthly, it is designed to help traders better analyze trends, assess diversification, and navigate the evolving crypto landscape.

Limassol - March 19, 2026 - Traders Union has introduced the TU 77 Crypto Index, a new market benchmark designed to track the performance of a diversified basket of 77 leading cryptocurrencies and provide a broader view of the global digital asset market.

The index was created to offer traders and analysts a more balanced indicator of market trends across multiple segments of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. According to the research conducted by the Traders Union analytical team, a basket of 77 assets provides the most effective balance between market coverage, liquidity, and analytical stability.

Cryptocurrencies included in the index are selected based on several criteria, including market capitalization, trading activity, liquidity, and data reliability. Stablecoins and tokens that do not adequately represent market dynamics are excluded to ensure the benchmark reflects genuine market movements.

The TU 77 Crypto Index is reviewed and rebalanced monthly on the first day of each month, when asset weights are recalculated and the composition of the index may be updated if necessary.

The benchmark was created by the Traders Union research team under the leadership of Andrey Mastykin, Head of Company Reviews and Ratings. During the development process, analysts carried out quantitative modeling and a series of back-tests to determine the optimal number of assets and index structure.

The study found that indices containing a small number of cryptocurrencies tend to be overly concentrated and heavily influenced by top-cap assets. At the same time, very broad indices often include a large number of low-liquidity tokens, which can increase volatility and distort market signals.

“The launch of the TU 77 Crypto Index reflects the growing demand for broader analytical tools in the cryptocurrency market,” said Eugene Komchuk, editor-in-chief at Traders Union.“As digital assets become increasingly integrated into the global financial system, traders need benchmarks that provide a clearer and more comprehensive view of market dynamics beyond the largest coins.”

Market analysts note that diversified crypto indices are gaining importance as the digital asset sector matures and institutional interest in benchmark-based analysis continues to expand.

About Traders Union

Founded in 2010, Traders Union has evolved into a global financial information platform providing broker ratings, analytical research, trading guides, and legal support services for traders worldwide.

As digital asset markets continue to expand, analytical tools such as the TU 77 Crypto Index are expected to play an increasingly important role in helping investors monitor market trends, evaluate diversification strategies, and better understand the evolving structure of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Source: Traders Union

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