First Fully Autonomous Telehealth AI Robot Enables Remote Clinicians To Navigate Hospitals Without Staff Assistance Introduction At HIMSS 2026 From Vsee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE)

AI-Powered Telehealth Provider with Modular, No-Code/Low-Code Platform.

1,000+ Clients Including NASA, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the Entire Nation of Qatar.

Enabling Seamless, Scalable and Secure Digital Health Solutions Across Hospitals, Governments and Enterprise Organizations.

"Lego-like" Digital Health Building Blocks to Design a Flexible Telehealth System

Seamless Electronic Health Record Integration, Advanced Data Visualizations and Other Scalable Capabilities for Future Needs.

Launched New AI Doctor Notes Which Reduces Documentation Time 93%.

World's First Autonomous Telehealth AI Robot Premiers at HIMSS 2026, Navigates Directly to Patients' Bedsides with No Staff Required.

Strategic Managed Services Partnership With GoMyRx to Accelerate Integrated Digital Healthcare Delivery.

Strategic Partnership with DocBox to Launch the First Augmented Intelligence Platform for Virtual ICU.

Launch of AI-Driven Rural Health Transformation Platform, Targeting Millions in Recaptured Revenue Per Hospital.

$6.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-Market with a Single Institutional Investor.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$VSEE Autonomous AI Robot Can Replace or Augment Multiple Workflows Simultaneously from Remote Physician Rounding to Medication and Supply Deliveries



VSee Health (Nasdaq: VSEE ) is a leading provider of telehealth solutions, specializing in real-time virtual care, clinical review, and billing services. Its technology powers healthcare networks and organizations worldwide, enabling seamless patient-provider interactions and ensuring efficient care delivery. Field-hardened on over 1.5M HIPAA-compliant video encounters every month, VSEE highly scalable, customizable telehealth building blocks each meet stringent security standards.

VSEE has deployed services in over 50 countries, including Iraq, Syria, Marshall Islands and El Salvador. Clients include NASA, US Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, Magellan, DaVita, GE, countless startups, and the entire country of Qatar. VSEE also provides tailored solutions for critical shortage areas such as critical care and teleradiology. VSEE is committed to empowering high quality healthcare access and reducing physician burnout and workforce shortages through its telehealth technology







VSEE has a strategic partnership with AbundaBox to launch AbundaLife, a groundbreakinghealth record management platform innovative solution addresses one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare-fragmented medical records-by consolidating personal health data into one secure, comprehensive profile.

VSEE also has an agreement wih Ava Robotics, a developer of intelligent robots for the workplace, to develop telepresence solutions for the inpatient intensive care market, including the development of a VSEE -powered Ava robot that allows providers to extend their reach and provide personalized care remotely.

World's First Autonomous Telehealth AI Robot Premiers at HIMSS 2026

On March 10th VSEE announced the launch of the VSEE AI Robot at HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas - the world's first fully autonomous telehealth AI robot purpose-built for hospital and health system deployment. The VSEE AI Robot enables remote clinicians to navigate directly to a patient's bedside without requiring onsite staff assistance, delivering true virtual rounding, rapid telestroke response, and specialist coverage across emergency departments and ICUs at scale.

For the first time, a single autonomous robot can replace or augment multiple manual workflows simultaneously - from remote physician rounding to medication and supplies delivery - while integrating seamlessly into existing clinical AI ecosystems through a VSEE proprietary AI Workflow Engine.

Unlike traditional telepresence carts that require staff to physically escort or reposition them, the VSEE AI Robot uses advanced LiDAR navigation to independently travel hospital corridors, enter patient rooms, and position itself at the bedside - day or night, with 30X optical and infrared night vision. Its surgical-grade display delivers high-definition virtual encounters while programmable drawers enable secure medication and supply delivery on the same autonomous pass.

The VSEE AI Robot is powered by the VSEE AI Workflow Engine, a no-code/low-code AI activation layer that enables hospitals to deploy and govern a library of clinical AI modules - from AI Copilot-assisted scheduling and coding to Early Warning vitals deterioration alerts and Stroke CT Hemorrhage notifications - without rebuilding existing IT infrastructure or enduring 12-month integration cycles.

The VSEE platform's modular Building Blocks architecture means health systems can configure and scale in days, not months - with VSEE guaranteeing common customizations in as little as 1 day to 1 month.

Proven at scale, the VSEE telehealth platform already powers over 1.5 million video encounters per month, and a capacity of 1,800+ appointments per day, and helped clients like LA County Department of Mental Health onboard 800+ providers in under 7 days.







Strategic Managed Services Partnership With GoMyRx, an Affiliate of GoMyDocs, to Accelerate Integrated Digital Healthcare Delivery

On February 5th VSEE announced a strategic managed services partnership with GoMyRx, a digital prescription fulfillment platform and affiliate company of the GoMyDocs healthcare ecosystem, designed to expand integrated digital healthcare delivery capabilities and support telehealth-enabled medication fulfillment nationwide.

Under the managed services agreement, GoMyRx will serve as the VSEE primary operational integration partner supporting prescription workflow coordination, medication fulfillment operations, and direct-to-patient delivery services connected to the VSEE enterprise telehealth infrastructure.

GoMyRx currently operates a national prescription fulfillment platform supporting annual gross transaction volume exceeding $10 million, providing existing operational scale and infrastructure capacity to support the expanded partnership.

The integrated platform connects the VSEE telehealth infrastructure - including secure video visits, AI-assisted clinical workflows, remote patient monitoring, and EHR integrations - with GoMyRx's fulfillment operations and GoMyDocs' pharmaceutical compounding and logistics network.

VSEE and DocBox Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch the First Augmented Intelligence Platform for Virtual ICU

On January 29th VSEE announced a strategic partnership with DocBox, the first Augmented Intelligence platform for critical care, to create a next-generation Virtual ICU operating system for hospitals worldwide.

This partnership marks a fundamental shift in how AI is deployed in healthcare.

Unlike traditional AI solutions built on static records and retrospective data, the joint VSEE -DocBox solution embeds DocBox Augmented intelligence platform directly into live clinical workflows powered by continuous bedside device data -- transforming real-time bedside data into clinically actionable intelligence for Virtual ICU. Thus it extends the VSEE telehealth platform layer from a unified communications layer into a full-stack AI operating system for critical care.

Through this strategic partnership, VSEE telehealth and AI workflows are powered by DocBox's, vendor-agnostic bedside data infrastructure, enabling hospitals to operationalize real-time, structured clinical data across every ICU device, monitor, and system.

VSEE Launches AI-Driven Rural Health Transformation Platform, Targeting Millions in Recaptured Revenue Per Hospital

On January 12th VSEE announced the launch of its AI‐enhanced Rural Health Transformation Solution, a modular platform designed to help rural hospitals expand specialty access, improve clinical outcomes, and strengthen financial performance-without increasing fixed staffing costs.

The launch comes soon after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recent announcement of funding awards for all 50 states through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP)--$10 billion per year over the next five years. A key theme of RHTP is stabilizing rural hospitals and clinics by expanding specialty access, and accelerating the adoption of scalable, technology‐enabled care models. Many state plans include direct grants to support telehealth and care integration.

Built on the VSEE configurable digital health infrastructure, hospitals can deploy only the telehealth and AI modules they need today-and expand incrementally over time-reducing implementation risk while preserving long‐term flexibility.







$6.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-Market with a Single Institutional Investor

On November 26th VSEE announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 9,836,065 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 19,672,130 shares of common stock at an effective combined price of $0.61 per share and common warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.61 per share, will be exercisable immediately following receipt of shareholder approval and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

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