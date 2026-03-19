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Azerbaijan-Korea Computer Sciences Center Opens In Baku State University


2026-03-19 09:03:14
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAKU, March 19 (NNN-AZERTAC) - The Azerbaijan-Korea Computer Sciences Center was officially opened at the Baku State University (BSU) here today.

Redesigned with the support of BSU and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan, the center will contribute to enhancing academic and research initiatives in information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

This new conceptual launch marks a significant step in accelerating the digital transformation of Azerbaijan's higher education sector, AZERTAC reported.

This initiative aims to advance digital skills in higher education institutions, enhance the training of specialists in AI and cybersecurity, and expand scientific research and innovation activities.

The center's primary mission is to train specialists who can meet today's digital demands, while focusing on integrating academic theory with hands-on skills, establishing an innovative research environment, and unlocking opportunities for international cooperation.

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