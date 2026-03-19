MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pineapple Financial Engages Monarq Asset Management to Lead Its Digital Asset Treasury Yield Strategy Monarq to oversee portfolio construction and yield optimization across Pineapple's Digital Asset Treasury under a governance-led capital allocation framework

March 19, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Pineapple Financial Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or "the Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it has engaged Monarq Asset Management to lead the hands-on yield strategy and portfolio construction for its Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT"). Monarq was a key participant in Pineapple's $100 million private placement completed in September 2025 and is expanding its role to support the day-to-day execution of the Company's treasury allocation and yield optimization framework.

Under this expanded mandate, Monarq will oversee portfolio construction across the DAT, including managing the target allocation framework and staking yield optimization. Monarq's engagement formalizes the operational layer of Pineapple's treasury strategy, complementing its custody and execution partners while operating within defined liquidity thresholds, position limits, and governance controls.

"From the outset, our Digital Asset Treasury has been built around discipline, governance, and institutional execution," said Shubha Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Financial. "Engaging Monarq to lead the yield strategy ensures that our capital is professionally managed while remaining aligned with our broader operating priorities. This strengthens our ability to generate sustainable yield while maintaining liquidity and risk controls."

Pineapple's Digital Asset Treasury operates under a defined capital allocation framework that prioritizes operating requirements first, enablement initiatives second, and treasury deployment third. The Company maintains liquidity guardrails, position limits, and board-level oversight, and does not engage in rehypothecation or open-ended leverage. Pineapple's Digital Asset Treasury is structured with a clear separation of responsibilities across custody, execution, strategy, and portfolio management.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) is a publicly traded company with a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating INJ tokens through disciplined open-market purchases. The Company is committed to delivering shareholder value through strategic capital allocation in the dynamic digital asset landscape.

In addition to its digital asset treasury, Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, capital allocation, and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "project," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions; fluctuations in the market price of INJ and other digital assets; changes in staking rewards, validator performance, protocol parameters, and network participation; the effectiveness of yield optimization, portfolio construction, or hedging strategies; stablecoin yield availability and counterparty exposure; the timing and execution of Digital Asset Treasury capital deployment; the performance of advisory, asset management, or institutional counterparties; liquidity constraints; capital allocation decisions; and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition; customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Kristin Cwalinski

...

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins

...

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage @empoweredbypineapple

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

X (Formerly Twitter): @PAPLpineapple

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Pineapple Financial Inc.