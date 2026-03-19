Hong Kong Mega 8 Brings World-Class Sports To The Events Capital Of Asia

HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong is gearing up for an extraordinary season of world-class mega-events this March and April. As part of the Hong Kong Mega 8 campaign, visitors can experience an exhilarating blend of eight sports, arts and culture events that showcase vibrant energy and global appeal in the Events Capital of Asia.

In the exciting event line-up, four major international sporting fixtures - Hong Kong Sevens, Hong Kong Derby, Champions Day, and 2026 UCI Track World Cup, Hong Kong, China – will bring elite athletes, passionate fans and unforgettable entertainment throughout the city. Together, these events capture the spirit of Hong Kong - fast-paced, dynamic and unmistakably international.

Rugby icons and party anthems take centre stage at the Hong Kong Sevens 2026

17–19 April 2026 | Kai Tak Stadium









One of the world's most iconic annual sporting spectacles returns in spectacular fashion in 2026 as Hong Kong Sevens celebrates its 50th anniversary. For its second edition at the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Stadium, the tournament promises three days of 72 thrilling rugby games between 30 world top teams - including Hong Kong China Men and Women's 7s stars who will defend their Melrose Claymores titles, live entertainment and a festival atmosphere unlike anywhere else.

Fans attending the milestone edition can expect celebrations both on and off the pitch. Rugby legends Waisale Serevi, DJ Forbes and Tyla King will appear as official ambassadors across the weekend, meeting fans in the vibrant Fan Village alongside much-loved mascot Wei Bai.

Entertainment will play a major part in the anniversary festivities. This year's Hong Kong Sevens will feature the tournament's first-ever K-pop party, with performances by girl group Primrose and singer-songwriter Gwyn Dorado, while club favourite DJ Hanna delivers high-energy sets blending K-pop, K-hip-hop and house music. The celebrations continue with a performance by Europe's premier party act, The Vengaboys, ensuring the atmosphere stays electric throughout the tournament.

Between matches, fans can head to the expansive 10,700-square-metre Fan Village, where more than 20 DJs, bands and dance troupes will perform across the weekend - creating the lively festival environment that has become synonymous with the Hong Kong Sevens.

Hong Kong Derby: A defining race in the city's sporting calendar

22 March 2026 | Sha Tin Racecourse