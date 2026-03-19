Brazil's Minerva Reverses R$1.6 Billion Loss To Post Record Annual Profit After Marfrig Acquisition

Minerva Foods S.A. (BEEF3) is South America's largest beef exporter and one of the world's top animal protein companies, operating 46 industrial units across seven countries - Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, and Australia - with daily processing capacity of 41,789 cattle and 25,716 sheep. The company completed the transformational acquisition of 13 Marfrig plants for R$5.68 billion ($1.01B) in late 2024, effectively doubling its scale. Minerva Q4 2025 earnings are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed agribusiness companies.

Net income of R$85 million ($16M) in Q4 reversed a R$1.567 billion loss in Q4 2024, which had been crushed by a R$2.2 billion negative financial result driven by currency fluctuations and acquisition-related costs. The Q4 2024 base comparison was so distorted that the year-over-year swing - technically a R$1.65 billion improvement - overstates the underlying profitability improvement. More meaningful is the annual trajectory: FY2025 net income of R$848.3 million ($162M) represents the company's all-time record and a dramatic turnaround from the cumulative losses of the acquisition year.

Shares of BEEF3 traded around R$4.39, down approximately 18% over 12 months despite the record earnings - reflecting the market's concern about the cattle cycle outlook, China tariff risks, and the dilution from a R$2 billion capital increase executed in mid-2025. The stock trades at a steep discount to book value, with UBS maintaining a Buy at R$8.00 (implying 82% upside) while JPMorgan holds Neutral.

The 13 plants acquired from Marfrig generated R$12.1 billion in gross revenue during 2025, with total sales volume of 481,900 tonnes. This performance exceeded initial market expectations and demonstrates that Minerva's integration thesis - acquire underutilized capacity, ramp production, and export through its established commercial channels - is executing at scale. Bovine slaughter volumes surged 35% to 6.0 million heads for the full year, while Q4 alone saw 1.5 million heads (+24.5%).

The acquisition also diversified Minerva 's geographic footprint within Brazil and expanded its ovine processing in Australia and Chile, where 3.2 million sheep heads were slaughtered in 2025 (799,000 in Q4 alone). This multi-protein, multi-country model provides natural hedging against regional cattle cycle fluctuations and trade disruptions - a strategic advantage that is increasingly relevant given the tariff environment.

Approximately 60% of Minerva's revenue comes from international markets, with the United States and China as the two largest destinations. The global beef supply deficit - driven by herd liquidation in the US, drought-related constraints in Australia, and production reductions in several other regions - has supported export pricing even as domestic Brazilian demand faces consumer headwinds from high interest rates.

The Q4 net revenue of R$14.203 billion ($2.72B), up 32.6%, reflects both the volume contribution from acquired plants and the favorable export price environment. CEO Fernando Galletti noted that the global supply-demand imbalance should persist, potentially supporting prices even as individual market access becomes more challenging.

The leverage ratio improved from 3.7x to 2.6x net debt/EBITDA over the course of 2025, driven by the 54% EBITDA expansion and the R$2 billion capital increase. Q3 2025 alone generated a record R$2.5 billion in free cash flow, the highest single-quarter figure in the company's history. The R$2 billion equity raise, executed at R$5.17 per share (a 20% discount to the then-market price), provided critical balance sheet relief but diluted existing shareholders by up to 65% for non-participants - a bitter pill that contributed to the stock's underperformance despite record fundamentals.

Q4 net revenue of R$14.203 billion ($2.72B) grew 32.6%, bringing the full-year figure well above the R$50–58 billion guidance range the company had set at the start of the year. EBITDA of R$1.171 billion ($224M) expanded 24.1% in Q4, while the annual R$4.8 billion ($918M) represented a 54.1% surge and exceeded market consensus. The EBITDA margin, while relatively thin for a meatpacker (approximately 8.2% in Q4), reflects the inherently low-margin, high-volume nature of commodity protein processing - margins that are amplified by scale.

The record annual profit of R$848.3 million ($162M) was achieved despite significant financial expenses associated with the R$15+ billion in gross debt carried through most of the year. The capital increase and strong operational cash generation brought this debt burden under control by year-end, with the 2.6x leverage ratio moving Minerva toward the 2.0x range that management has targeted.

Minerva proposed complementary dividends of R$30.8 million, to be approved at the April shareholder meeting. Combined with earlier distributions, total FY2025 dividends will reach R$192.9 million - modest in absolute terms given the record profit, but consistent with the priority of deleveraging following the transformational acquisition. UBS projects a dividend yield of approximately 8% for 2026 as the balance sheet normalizes, which could serve as a significant re-rating catalyst if achieved.

CEO Fernando Galletti explicitly warned that 2026 will be "more difficult" than 2025, citing cattle cost pressures from the Brazilian herd cycle. High interest rates discourage ranchers from rebuilding herds, which keeps short-term supply elevated but raises input costs as the cycle matures. This candor about the near-term outlook is notable from a management team that just delivered record results.

However, Galletti emphasized that the global beef supply deficit will persist in 2026, with the US, Australia, Brazil, and China all producing less. This structural imbalance creates opportunities for price increases that could partially offset domestic cost pressures. Minerva's multi-country sourcing model - sourcing cattle in whichever of its seven operating countries offers the best economics - provides an advantage that single-country producers lack.

The China tariff risk is front and center. China's 55% safeguard tariff on beef imports exceeding an approximately 1 million tonne annual quota directly threatens Minerva's largest export market. The company may need to redirect volumes to the Middle East, the US, and other markets - but these channels come with their own challenges, including the 50% US tariff on Brazilian beef imposed under Trump's trade policy. Minerva's geographic diversification, once a growth story, is now a survival story.

The China safeguard tariff resolution will be pivotal. If enforced rigidly, the 55% duty above quota could force a reallocation of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Brazilian beef away from China - Minerva's single largest export market. The company's ability to redirect volumes to the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other markets without margin compression will be the key test of its commercial capabilities in 2026.

Margin trajectory under cattle cycle pressure is the domestic risk. As Brazil's cattle cycle matures and input costs rise, EBITDA margins - already thin at approximately 8% - could compress further. The company's guidance for a "more difficult" 2026 sets expectations low, but the magnitude of the margin compression will determine whether the record earnings of 2025 prove to be a peak or a platform.

The deleveraging glidepath is critical for the equity story. Leverage of 2.6x is a dramatic improvement from 3.7x, and UBS projects further reduction to 4.2x on a different metric by 2026. If Minerva can sustain cash generation and bring leverage below 2.0x, the company could begin returning meaningful capital to shareholders - UBS 's projected 8% dividend yield for 2026 would be transformative for the stock's valuation. The Uruguay plant acquisition, still pending regulatory approval, represents potential additional upside but is not required for the thesis to work.