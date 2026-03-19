Brazil's Minerva Reverses R$1.6 Billion Loss To Post Record Annual Profit After Marfrig Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
3 Key Points
-Minerva Foods posted net income of R$85 million ($16M) in Q4 2025, reversing a R$1.567 billion loss in the year-ago quarter that was driven by FX-related non-cash charges. For FY2025, the company delivered a record profit of R$848.3 million ($162M) - its largest annual earnings ever - validating the transformational R$5.68 billion Marfrig acquisition that doubled its processing capacity.
-EBITDA grew 24.1% to R$1.171 billion ($224M) in Q4 and surged 54.1% to a record R$4.8 billion ($918M) for the full year, while net revenue jumped 32.6% to R$14.203 billion ($2.72B) in Q4 - driven by 1.5 million heads of bovine slaughter (+24.5%) and the first full year of consolidated operations from 13 newly acquired plants.
-Leverage improved dramatically from 3.7x to 2.6x net debt/EBITDA as the expanded asset base generated cash, but management warned that 2026 will be "more difficult" due to cattle cycle pressure in Brazil and China's 55% safeguard tariff on beef imports above quota - a direct challenge to South America's largest beef exporter, which derives 60% of revenue from foreign markets.
Minerva Q4 2025 Earnings: What Happened
01What Happened
Minerva Foods S.A. (BEEF3) is South America's largest beef exporter and one of the world's top animal protein companies, operating 46 industrial units across seven countries - Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, and Australia - with daily processing capacity of 41,789 cattle and 25,716 sheep. The company completed the transformational acquisition of 13 Marfrig plants for R$5.68 billion ($1.01B) in late 2024, effectively doubling its scale. Minerva Q4 2025 earnings are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed agribusiness companies.
Net income of R$85 million ($16M) in Q4 reversed a R$1.567 billion loss in Q4 2024, which had been crushed by a R$2.2 billion negative financial result driven by currency fluctuations and acquisition-related costs. The Q4 2024 base comparison was so distorted that the year-over-year swing - technically a R$1.65 billion improvement - overstates the underlying profitability improvement. More meaningful is the annual trajectory: FY2025 net income of R$848.3 million ($162M) represents the company's all-time record and a dramatic turnaround from the cumulative losses of the acquisition year.
Shares of BEEF3 traded around R$4.39, down approximately 18% over 12 months despite the record earnings - reflecting the market's concern about the cattle cycle outlook, China tariff risks, and the dilution from a R$2 billion capital increase executed in mid-2025. The stock trades at a steep discount to book value, with UBS maintaining a Buy at R$8.00 (implying 82% upside) while JPMorgan holds Neutral.
Key Drivers Behind Minerva's Q4 2025 Results
02Key Drivers
The Marfrig Acquisition Pays Off
The Marfrig Acquisition Pays Off
The 13 plants acquired from Marfrig generated R$12.1 billion in gross revenue during 2025, with total sales volume of 481,900 tonnes. This performance exceeded initial market expectations and demonstrates that Minerva's integration thesis - acquire underutilized capacity, ramp production, and export through its established commercial channels - is executing at scale. Bovine slaughter volumes surged 35% to 6.0 million heads for the full year, while Q4 alone saw 1.5 million heads (+24.5%).
The acquisition also diversified Minerva 's geographic footprint within Brazil and expanded its ovine processing in Australia and Chile, where 3.2 million sheep heads were slaughtered in 2025 (799,000 in Q4 alone). This multi-protein, multi-country model provides natural hedging against regional cattle cycle fluctuations and trade disruptions - a strategic advantage that is increasingly relevant given the tariff environment.
Export Engine Drives Revenue
Export Engine Drives Revenue
Approximately 60% of Minerva's revenue comes from international markets, with the United States and China as the two largest destinations. The global beef supply deficit - driven by herd liquidation in the US, drought-related constraints in Australia, and production reductions in several other regions - has supported export pricing even as domestic Brazilian demand faces consumer headwinds from high interest rates.
The Q4 net revenue of R$14.203 billion ($2.72B), up 32.6%, reflects both the volume contribution from acquired plants and the favorable export price environment. CEO Fernando Galletti noted that the global supply-demand imbalance should persist, potentially supporting prices even as individual market access becomes more challenging.
Deleveraging Accelerates
Deleveraging Accelerates
The leverage ratio improved from 3.7x to 2.6x net debt/EBITDA over the course of 2025, driven by the 54% EBITDA expansion and the R$2 billion capital increase. Q3 2025 alone generated a record R$2.5 billion in free cash flow, the highest single-quarter figure in the company's history. The R$2 billion equity raise, executed at R$5.17 per share (a 20% discount to the then-market price), provided critical balance sheet relief but diluted existing shareholders by up to 65% for non-participants - a bitter pill that contributed to the stock's underperformance despite record fundamentals.
Minerva Q4 2025 Financial Detail
03Financial Detail
Revenue and Profitability
Revenue and Profitability
Q4 net revenue of R$14.203 billion ($2.72B) grew 32.6%, bringing the full-year figure well above the R$50–58 billion guidance range the company had set at the start of the year. EBITDA of R$1.171 billion ($224M) expanded 24.1% in Q4, while the annual R$4.8 billion ($918M) represented a 54.1% surge and exceeded market consensus. The EBITDA margin, while relatively thin for a meatpacker (approximately 8.2% in Q4), reflects the inherently low-margin, high-volume nature of commodity protein processing - margins that are amplified by scale.
The record annual profit of R$848.3 million ($162M) was achieved despite significant financial expenses associated with the R$15+ billion in gross debt carried through most of the year. The capital increase and strong operational cash generation brought this debt burden under control by year-end, with the 2.6x leverage ratio moving Minerva toward the 2.0x range that management has targeted.
Dividends
Dividends
Minerva proposed complementary dividends of R$30.8 million, to be approved at the April shareholder meeting. Combined with earlier distributions, total FY2025 dividends will reach R$192.9 million - modest in absolute terms given the record profit, but consistent with the priority of deleveraging following the transformational acquisition. UBS projects a dividend yield of approximately 8% for 2026 as the balance sheet normalizes, which could serve as a significant re-rating catalyst if achieved.
Management Signals from Minerva
Management Signals
CEO Fernando Galletti explicitly warned that 2026 will be "more difficult" than 2025, citing cattle cost pressures from the Brazilian herd cycle. High interest rates discourage ranchers from rebuilding herds, which keeps short-term supply elevated but raises input costs as the cycle matures. This candor about the near-term outlook is notable from a management team that just delivered record results.
However, Galletti emphasized that the global beef supply deficit will persist in 2026, with the US, Australia, Brazil, and China all producing less. This structural imbalance creates opportunities for price increases that could partially offset domestic cost pressures. Minerva's multi-country sourcing model - sourcing cattle in whichever of its seven operating countries offers the best economics - provides an advantage that single-country producers lack.
The China tariff risk is front and center. China's 55% safeguard tariff on beef imports exceeding an approximately 1 million tonne annual quota directly threatens Minerva's largest export market. The company may need to redirect volumes to the Middle East, the US, and other markets - but these channels come with their own challenges, including the 50% US tariff on Brazilian beef imposed under Trump's trade policy. Minerva's geographic diversification, once a growth story, is now a survival story.
What to Watch Next for Minerva
04Watch Next
The China safeguard tariff resolution will be pivotal. If enforced rigidly, the 55% duty above quota could force a reallocation of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Brazilian beef away from China - Minerva's single largest export market. The company's ability to redirect volumes to the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other markets without margin compression will be the key test of its commercial capabilities in 2026.
Margin trajectory under cattle cycle pressure is the domestic risk. As Brazil's cattle cycle matures and input costs rise, EBITDA margins - already thin at approximately 8% - could compress further. The company's guidance for a "more difficult" 2026 sets expectations low, but the magnitude of the margin compression will determine whether the record earnings of 2025 prove to be a peak or a platform.
The deleveraging glidepath is critical for the equity story. Leverage of 2.6x is a dramatic improvement from 3.7x, and UBS projects further reduction to 4.2x on a different metric by 2026. If Minerva can sustain cash generation and bring leverage below 2.0x, the company could begin returning meaningful capital to shareholders - UBS 's projected 8% dividend yield for 2026 would be transformative for the stock's valuation. The Uruguay plant acquisition, still pending regulatory approval, represents potential additional upside but is not required for the thesis to work.
Minerva Quarterly Results (Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024)
China's safeguard tariff is the most immediate threat. The 55% duty on beef imports above a roughly 1 million tonne quota directly targets Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter. If applied strictly, this could force Minerva to redirect substantial volumes to lower-margin or more competitive markets, compressing profitability just as cattle input costs are rising domestically.
The Brazilian cattle cycle is turning. Management explicitly warned that 2026 will be harder than 2025 due to rising cattle costs. Brazil's high interest rates discourage ranchers from investing in herd rebuilding, which keeps short-term supply elevated but raises cattle prices as availability tightens. EBITDA margins of approximately 8% leave little room for input cost absorption without price passthrough to end customers.
Post-acquisition integration risk persists. While the 13 Marfrig plants have performed above expectations, the full synergy realization from a deal of this magnitude typically takes 2–3 years. The Uruguay plants remain stuck in regulatory limbo, and any operational disruptions or quality issues at newly acquired facilities could affect both volumes and the company's export certifications - particularly sensitive for China-bound shipments that require rigorous health compliance.
Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter, shipping protein to over 150 countries and generating approximately $12 billion in annual export revenue. The sector is dominated by three players - JBS, Marfrig (including BRF), and Minerva - with Minerva holding approximately 20% market share in South American beef exports. The Marfrig plant acquisition positioned Minerva as the continent's largest exporter by dedicated processing capacity, though JBS remains larger in absolute terms due to its global diversification.
The global trade environment for Brazilian beef has shifted dramatically in 2025–2026. The US imposed a 50% tariff under Trump's trade policy, while China - the single largest market - introduced a 55% safeguard tariff above quota. These twin barriers close off or restrict the two markets that together accounted for over 50% of Minerva's export revenue, forcing a rapid reorientation toward the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and emerging markets.
At R$4.39 per share, Minerva trades at a steep discount despite record earnings, reflecting legitimate concerns about the cattle cycle, tariff exposure, and post-acquisition dilution. UBS's Buy rating at R$8.00 (82% upside) and projected 8% dividend yield for 2026 represent the bull case: that the market is overly discounting near-term headwinds and undervaluing the structural asset base that Minerva has assembled. The bear case is that 2025's records were the peak, and that rising cattle costs plus shrinking export market access will compress margins faster than the company can grow volumes. The next two quarters will provide critical evidence for which scenario is unfolding.
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