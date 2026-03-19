Russia's Nighttime Attack On Odesa Leaves 14 Buildings And Dormitory Damaged
According to Lysak, in the city's Prymorskyi district, 12 residential buildings were damaged. In the Kyivskyi district of Odesa, a 22-story residential building and a dormitory of one of the universities were damaged – about 180 windows were shattered in total.
In the Khadzhibeyskyi district, the shelling caused partial destruction of a two-story residential building.Read also: Russian army attacks DTEK crew with drones in Dnipropetrovsk region
Emergency response headquarters, district administration specialists, and municipal services are working at all locations. The collection of information on the scale of destruction is ongoing.
As reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones overnight, resulting in destruction and damage in three districts of the city, and three people were injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment