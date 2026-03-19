Russia's Nighttime Attack On Odesa Leaves 14 Buildings And Dormitory Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysak, in the city's Prymorskyi district, 12 residential buildings were damaged. In the Kyivskyi district of Odesa, a 22-story residential building and a dormitory of one of the universities were damaged – about 180 windows were shattered in total.

In the Khadzhibeyskyi district, the shelling caused partial destruction of a two-story residential building.

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Emergency response headquarters, district administration specialists, and municipal services are working at all locations. The collection of information on the scale of destruction is ongoing.

As reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones overnight, resulting in destruction and damage in three districts of the city, and three people were injured.