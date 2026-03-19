Pakistan Fires Over 70 Artillery Shells In Afghanistan's Kunar Despite Halt In Hostility For Eid Al-Fitr

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, March 19 (IANS) Pakistani military forces fired over 70 artillery shells in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported on Thursday, citing officials. The incident coincided with Eid al-Fitr, during which Afghanistan and Pakistan had announced a temporary pause in hostilities.

Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at Kunar's Department of Information and Culture, said 35 shells were fired in several areas, including Barikot, Dokalam and Tsongalai in Narai district, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported. Furthermore, 37 shells were reported in parts of Manogai district.

So far, no casualties have been reported, according to local authorities. However, Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar said that shelling in Narai was ongoing, with some rounds reportedly landing near people returning to their homes.

The authorities have urged residents to remain alert and seek shelter in safer areas as officials continue to monitor the situation. The incident has been reported amid a series of exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have escalated security concerns in regions along the Durand Line.

Afghan authorities have repeatedly accused Pakistan of targeting civilians while Islamabad has claimed that its military operations were aimed at militant groups operating on Afghan soil.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan said it would pause its 'Rad al-Zulm' defensive operations for Eid at the request of mediating nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye.

In a statement, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the halt showcased goodwill towards mediation efforts. He emphasised that Afghan forces would "respond bravely" to any aggression threatening national security, territorial integrity, or civilian lives.

Pakistan also announced temporary pause in military operations for Eid, with Information Minister Ataullah Tarar saying that the decision was taken at the request of the regional mediators.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi condemned Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul, terming it a serious violation of humanitarian and Islamic principles. He said that more than 408 people were killed and over 260 others were injured in Pakistani strike, majority of them patients at a drug rehabilitation centre, Ariana News reported. He accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilian facilities.

Speaking to diplomats and representatives from various organisations in Kabul, Muttaqi said that the Pakistani airstrike targeted one of the most vulnerable groups in society - people who were receiving treatment for drug addiction.

He said that repeated attacks since February, including strikes on civilian areas in various parts of Afghanistan, have diminished trust in diplomatic solutions. He warned that Afghan forces will continue“proportionate and legitimate” defensive responses if attacks continue, emphasising that Afghanistan does not want war but will protect its sovereignty and territory.