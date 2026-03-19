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BSLA Leadership Dialogue Highlights India's Rise As A Global Branding And Sourcing Powerhouse
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Brands and Sourcing Leaders Association (BSLA) successfully convened a distinguished gathering of industry leaders, exporters, brand builders, and policy experts at its Leadership Dialogue, a strategic initiative aimed at exploring how India's apparel, textile, and lifestyle ecosystem can strengthen its global presence at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
The evening was expertly anchored by Master of Ceremonies Alok Saxena, who guided engaging conversations and facilitated meaningful exchanges among panelists and participants. The Leadership Dialogue featured two high-impact panel discussions focused on brand globalization and trade-driven market expansion.
The first panel examined how Indian companies can transition from manufacturing excellence to becoming globally recognized brands. The discussion underscored branding as a powerful tool of cultural and economic soft power, shaping global consumer perception. Panelists emphasized the importance of storytelling, strong design identity, consistent quality, and responsible supply chains in building credible international brands.
Sharing his perspective, Sandeep Marwah highlighted the importance of creative ecosystems and cultural storytelling in brand building. He stated,“Indian brands carry a powerful cultural narrative. When design, storytelling, and education come together, they create brands that emotionally connect with global consumers.” He was also nominated as the Brand Ambassador of the Global Outreach Summit during the event.
Raman Dutta spoke on the strategic roadmap for global expansion, noting that,“Success in international markets requires clarity of positioning, strong partnerships, and sustained efforts to build brand equity.”
Sanjay Shukla emphasized the role of trust and reliability, stating,“Consistency in quality, compliance, and responsible sourcing is essential for building long-term credibility with global retailers.”
The second panel focused on how emerging trade agreements between India and key markets such as the UK and the European Union can unlock new growth avenues for the apparel and textile sector.
Industry experts discussed how Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) can be leveraged to boost exports, strengthen sourcing partnerships, and move towards higher value creation.
Shilpi Tiwari highlighted the evolving sourcing dynamics, stating,“FTAs are reshaping global sourcing strategies. Indian manufacturers who combine compliance, agility, and innovation will remain preferred partners.”
Rohit Joshi pointed to the dual opportunity for India, noting,“India is well-positioned to scale both private label manufacturing and its own brands, with trade advantages accelerating this transformation.”
Dinesh Jain emphasized the strength of India's home textile sector, saying,“Innovation, sustainability, and strong product development will enable Indian companies to capture a larger global market share.”
Chhatrapati Ranjit Rai highlighted the potential of traditional sectors, stating,“India's handicrafts and heritage home furnishings have strong appeal in premium global markets, especially with improved trade access.”
Vipin Khaneja, Secretary General of BSLA, underlined the significance of the Global Outreach Summit initiative, stating,“The Global Outreach Summit is designed to position India not just as a sourcing destination, but as a global partner in innovation, design, and sustainable value creation.”
The BSLA Leadership Dialogue successfully created a dynamic platform for industry leaders to align strategies, foster collaboration, and drive India's journey toward becoming a global leader in fashion, sourcing, and lifestyle industries. The event was supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.
The evening was expertly anchored by Master of Ceremonies Alok Saxena, who guided engaging conversations and facilitated meaningful exchanges among panelists and participants. The Leadership Dialogue featured two high-impact panel discussions focused on brand globalization and trade-driven market expansion.
The first panel examined how Indian companies can transition from manufacturing excellence to becoming globally recognized brands. The discussion underscored branding as a powerful tool of cultural and economic soft power, shaping global consumer perception. Panelists emphasized the importance of storytelling, strong design identity, consistent quality, and responsible supply chains in building credible international brands.
Sharing his perspective, Sandeep Marwah highlighted the importance of creative ecosystems and cultural storytelling in brand building. He stated,“Indian brands carry a powerful cultural narrative. When design, storytelling, and education come together, they create brands that emotionally connect with global consumers.” He was also nominated as the Brand Ambassador of the Global Outreach Summit during the event.
Raman Dutta spoke on the strategic roadmap for global expansion, noting that,“Success in international markets requires clarity of positioning, strong partnerships, and sustained efforts to build brand equity.”
Sanjay Shukla emphasized the role of trust and reliability, stating,“Consistency in quality, compliance, and responsible sourcing is essential for building long-term credibility with global retailers.”
The second panel focused on how emerging trade agreements between India and key markets such as the UK and the European Union can unlock new growth avenues for the apparel and textile sector.
Industry experts discussed how Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) can be leveraged to boost exports, strengthen sourcing partnerships, and move towards higher value creation.
Shilpi Tiwari highlighted the evolving sourcing dynamics, stating,“FTAs are reshaping global sourcing strategies. Indian manufacturers who combine compliance, agility, and innovation will remain preferred partners.”
Rohit Joshi pointed to the dual opportunity for India, noting,“India is well-positioned to scale both private label manufacturing and its own brands, with trade advantages accelerating this transformation.”
Dinesh Jain emphasized the strength of India's home textile sector, saying,“Innovation, sustainability, and strong product development will enable Indian companies to capture a larger global market share.”
Chhatrapati Ranjit Rai highlighted the potential of traditional sectors, stating,“India's handicrafts and heritage home furnishings have strong appeal in premium global markets, especially with improved trade access.”
Vipin Khaneja, Secretary General of BSLA, underlined the significance of the Global Outreach Summit initiative, stating,“The Global Outreach Summit is designed to position India not just as a sourcing destination, but as a global partner in innovation, design, and sustainable value creation.”
The BSLA Leadership Dialogue successfully created a dynamic platform for industry leaders to align strategies, foster collaboration, and drive India's journey toward becoming a global leader in fashion, sourcing, and lifestyle industries. The event was supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.
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