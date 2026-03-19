Satellogic Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
|Date:
|Thursday, March 19, 2026
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time)
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0752
|International Dial-in:
|1-201-389-0912
|Conference Code:
|13758686
|Webcast:
|Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through April 2, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13758686. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP measures: EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; and Free Cash Flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We did not incur amortization expense during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
We define Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Non-GAAP EBITDA further adjusted for other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of financial instruments, and stock-based compensation. Other income, net consists primarily of foreign currency gains and losses.
We define Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities less payments for capital expenditures.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these measures provide analysts, investors and management with helpful information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business, as they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by removing the impact of items that we believe are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. The non-GAAP measures are used by us to evaluate our core operating performance and liquidity on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. The non-GAAP measures also facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations such as capital structures, taxation, depreciation, capital expenditures and other non-cash items (i.e., embedded derivatives, debt extinguishment and stock-based compensation) which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. However, other companies may define these terms differently and accordingly comparisons might not be accurate. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure.
The following presents our non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most comparable GAAP metric:
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|Net loss available to stockholders
|$
|(4,783
|)
|$
|(116,272
|)
|Interest expense
|13
|71
|Income tax expense
|673
|2,858
|Depreciation expense
|7,740
|12,655
|Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss)
|$
|3,643
|$
|(100,688
|)
|Professional fees related to Secured Convertible Notes
|-
|2,444
|Other expense (income), net (1)
|541
|2,107
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|(25,871
|)
|60,071
|Stock-based compensation
|4,260
|2,335
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(17,427
|)
|$
|(33,731
|)
(1) Other expense (income), net includes foreign exchange gain or loss and other non-operating income and expenses not considered indicative of our ongoing operational performance.
About Satellogic
Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic has built a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.
Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic seeks to unlock the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.
With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: satellogic
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intends”,“may”,“might”,“plan”,“possible”,“potential”,“predict”,“project”,“should”,“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (iv) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (v) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (vi) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vii) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (viii) risks related to our pricing structure, (ix) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (x) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (xi) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xii) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xiii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third parties for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiv) risks related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations, including the“One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” (xviii) risks related to changes in trade policy and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, including further expansions of U.S. export controls and tariffs, as well as related retaliatory actions, (xix) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xx) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xxi) risks related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xxii) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxiii) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxiv) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxv) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxvi) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxvii) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the new conflicts in Iran and the Middle East) on our business and satellite launch schedules, (xxviii) risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property critical to the design and function of our satellites and our EO services, and (xxix) the anticipated benefits of our domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
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| SATELLOGIC INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|17,707
|$
|12,870
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation shown separately below
|4,876
|5,024
|Engineering
|10,375
|14,405
|Selling, general and administrative
|25,735
|32,992
|Depreciation expense
|7,740
|12,655
|Total costs and expenses
|48,726
|65,076
|Operating loss
|(31,019
|)
|(52,206
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest income, net
|1,579
|970
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|25,871
|(60,071
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(541
|)
|(2,107
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|26,909
|(61,208
|)
|Loss before income tax
|(4,110
|)
|(113,414
|)
|Income tax expense
|(673
|)
|(2,858
|)
|Net loss available to stockholders
|$
|(4,783
|)
|$
|(116,272
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax
|1,102
|(538
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,681
|)
|$
|(116,810
|)
|Basic net loss per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(1.28
|)
|Basic weighted-average Common Stock outstanding
|109,134,266
|91,164,286
|Diluted net loss per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(1.28
|)
|Diluted weighted-average Common Stock outstanding
|134,134,266
|91,164,286
| SATELLOGIC INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|94,430
|$
|22,493
|Restricted cash
|7,407
|-
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $52 and $148, respectively
|8,548
|1,464
|Inventories
|2,090
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,699
|3,907
|Total current assets
|115,174
|27,864
|Property and equipment, net
|24,650
|27,228
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,048
|877
|Other non-current assets
|4,431
|5,722
|Total assets
|$
|151,303
|$
|61,691
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,432
|$
|3,754
|Warrant liabilities
|5,818
|11,511
|Earnout liabilities
|554
|1,501
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,174
|363
|Contract liabilities
|10,609
|5,871
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,918
|11,621
|Total current liabilities
|22,505
|34,621
|Secured Convertible Notes at fair value
|56,110
|79,070
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,099
|516
|Contract liabilities
|4,000
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,063
|516
|Total liabilities
|90,777
|114,723
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 385,000,000 shares authorized, 125,639,916 shares issued and 125,072,093 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 83,000,501 shares issued and 82,432,678 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 10,582,641 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 13,582,642 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Treasury stock, at cost, 567,823 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024
|(8,603
|)
|(8,603
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|473,486
|356,247
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|531
|(571
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(404,888
|)
|(400,105
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|60,526
|(53,032
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|151,303
|$
|61,691
| SATELLOGIC INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(4,783
|)
|$
|(116,272
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation expense
|7,740
|12,655
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|2,397
|Operating lease expense
|1,910
|1,515
|Stock-based compensation
|4,260
|2,335
|Change in fair value of financial instruments, net of interest paid on Secured Convertible Notes
|(29,182
|)
|58,546
|Foreign exchange differences
|(105
|)
|(2,936
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|691
|4,377
|(Release) expense for estimated credit losses on accounts receivable
|(38
|)
|22
|Equity in net (income) loss of affiliate
|(8
|)
|-
|Non-cash change in contract liabilities
|(357
|)
|(1,323
|)
|Other, net
|296
|234
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(6,024
|)
|(1,126
|)
|Inventories
|(723
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,854
|(1,666
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,527
|)
|(2,356
|)
|Contract liabilities
|8,996
|2,532
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(8,199
|)
|7,200
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,687
|)
|(2,024
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(26,886
|)
|(35,890
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,376
|)
|(5,038
|)
|Other
|-
|6
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(7,376
|)
|(5,032
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from Secured Convertible Notes
|-
|30,000
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock under ATM Program, net of transaction costs
|8,236
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from PIPE investment, net of transaction costs
|-
|9,600
|Proceeds from Registered Direct Offering, net of transaction costs
|18,769
|-
|Proceeds from Underwritten Public Offering, net of transaction costs
|84,908
|-
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|-
|(2,397
|)
|Payments for withholding taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards
|(1,159
|)
|(660
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants
|-
|1
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,759
|911
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|112,513
|37,455
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|78,251
|(3,467
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|159
|2,546
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|23,682
|24,603
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|102,092
|$
|23,682
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