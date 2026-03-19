VR Receives NOI Drill Permit For Its New Boston Moly-Tungsten-Copper-Silver Porphyry Project In Nevada

The permit was received 15 business days from submission. It includes eight potential drill sites in the Jeep Mine area in the western part of the polymetallic porphyry system of sheeted and stockwork veins exposed on surface at New Boston over a strike length of between three and four kilometers. The Company has commenced the reclamation bonding process customary with all BLM NOI drill permits in Nevada.

Field planning is now underway for an approximately 1,500 m drill program to test the new IP and conductivity geophysical anomalies at Jeep Mine.

Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:“We are appreciative of the efficient execution of our NOI permit application by the BLM, and excited to have the ball rolling again at New Boston. Indeed, we will be on site this week for active field planning as the permitting process rolls out.

“Our goal is simple; to complete the first-pass drilling across the large-footprint, moly'-tungsten-copper-silver porphyry and skarn system that we started in 2024. The field photograph below illustrates the two key messages for New Boston; firstly, scale, with sheeted and stockwork veins exposed on surface over a 3 – 4 km strike east-west, and secondly; strong local infrastructure, a key strategic advantage for project development.

“Please note that there are two, on-site field video's taken last month and available on the New Boston Project Page on the Company's website.”

Context

Prior to the submission of the NOI drill permit application for Jeep Mine, the inversion models for the state-of-the-art 3D array DCIP geophysical survey completed in 2023 were reviewed, for Best Practice, with the team at Dias Geophysical, a leading provider of geophysical services, during the recent AME Mineral Exploration Conference held in Vancouver. Co-spatial and steeply plunging conductivity and IP chargeability anomalies at Jeep Mine are now more precisely defined and better understood based on the review, and will be tested in the planned upcoming drilling as the potential vein and sulfide center of the overall skarn and porphyry system at New Boston.

Conductivity anomalies at East Zone identified in that same 2023 DCIP survey were drill tested in 2024 in the first leg of VR's first-pass drilling at New Boston. Copper and silver mineralization were intersected in continuous and intense stockwork veining in more than 1,500 ft of drill core in Hole 002. The planned drilling in the heart of the IP chargeability anomaly and coincident conductivity at Jeep Mine hopes to build upon those results in terms of the polymetallic grade potential of polyphase, stockwork veins with moly' and tungsten in addition to copper and silver.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company's website, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD .

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

The reader is referred to the Company's website at for current corporate information on the Company, and up-to-date project overviews illustrated with maps and photos.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Michael H. Gunning

President & CEO

For general information please use the following:

