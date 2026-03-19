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San Diego Real Estate Broker Justin Gramm Completes 220 Consecutive Buyer-Side Only Transactions In San Diego County
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Justin Gramm, owner and broker of Globella Buyers Realty, is celebrating his 20th year in real estate, 18 years operating as a Buyers Only Broker in San Diego, CA, and a milestone achievement that sets his brokerage apart: the longest continuous streak of buyer-side-only residential real estate transactions in San Diego County.
Since founding Globella Buyers Realty in 2008, Gramm has represented only homebuyers, never sellers-an uncommon and deliberate business model designed to eliminate conflicts of interest and deliver full loyalty and expert home-buying advice to clients. Over the years, Justin has successfully guided clients through more than 220 buyer-side transactions in a row, hundreds of home inspections, and countless contract negotiations, helping clients make informed, confident, and financially-sound decisions.
“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions a person will ever make,” said Gramm.“My role has always been to protect the buyer, educate them, and advocate for their best interests-every step of the way. That commitment has only improved as I've continued to grow over the last 18 years.”
Gramm is a long-time member and current board member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA), a national organization dedicated to promoting exclusive buyer representation in residential real estate. His affiliation with NAEBA underscores his long-standing dedication to consumer advocacy, transparency, and ethical representation.
“Justin's milestone of over 220 buyer-only transactions shows exactly what NAEBA is all about: putting the consumer first,” says Benjamin Clark, President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents.“An Exclusive Buyer Agent provides a low-pressure, educational environment. By never taking seller listings, Justin can give buyers the clear, honest advice they need to make smart choices and build long-term equity.”
Globella Buyers Realty's buyer-only approach means clients benefit from:
. Objective property evaluations
. Strategic contract negotiation
. Thorough guidance through inspections and contingencies
. Clear explanations of risks, costs, and long-term implications
By focusing exclusively on buyers, Gramm and his brokerage provide clarity in a marketplace where many consumers are unaware that most agents legally represent sellers.
As San Diego County's housing market continues to evolve, Globella Buyers Realty remains committed to empowering buyers with education, experience, and unwavering loyalty.
About Globella Buyers Realty
Globella Buyers Realty is a San Diego–based residential real estate brokerage that represents only homebuyers. Founded by Justin Gramm, the firm is dedicated to conflict-free representation, consumer education, and helping buyers make smarter real estate decisions throughout San Diego County.
Media Contact: Justin Gramm (Broker) Globella Buyers Realty San Diego, California
Website:
Phone number: 858.779.2727
About the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA)
Celebrating 30 years of protecting homebuyers, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to giving buyers a true advocate in an industry long shaped by seller-centric traditions and dual-agency conflicts. NAEBA ensures its members represent homebuyers exclusively-never sellers-eliminating the divided loyalties and conflicts of interest common in brokerages where agents work both sides of the transaction. As dedicated fiduciaries, NAEBA agents uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry and provide expert negotiation, transparent guidance, and unbiased advice throughout the home-buying process. By focusing on member education, consumer protection and ethical excellence, NAEBA is nationally recognized for advancing transparency, advocating for a level playing field, and championing genuine exclusive buyer agency.
Since founding Globella Buyers Realty in 2008, Gramm has represented only homebuyers, never sellers-an uncommon and deliberate business model designed to eliminate conflicts of interest and deliver full loyalty and expert home-buying advice to clients. Over the years, Justin has successfully guided clients through more than 220 buyer-side transactions in a row, hundreds of home inspections, and countless contract negotiations, helping clients make informed, confident, and financially-sound decisions.
“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions a person will ever make,” said Gramm.“My role has always been to protect the buyer, educate them, and advocate for their best interests-every step of the way. That commitment has only improved as I've continued to grow over the last 18 years.”
Gramm is a long-time member and current board member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA), a national organization dedicated to promoting exclusive buyer representation in residential real estate. His affiliation with NAEBA underscores his long-standing dedication to consumer advocacy, transparency, and ethical representation.
“Justin's milestone of over 220 buyer-only transactions shows exactly what NAEBA is all about: putting the consumer first,” says Benjamin Clark, President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents.“An Exclusive Buyer Agent provides a low-pressure, educational environment. By never taking seller listings, Justin can give buyers the clear, honest advice they need to make smart choices and build long-term equity.”
Globella Buyers Realty's buyer-only approach means clients benefit from:
. Objective property evaluations
. Strategic contract negotiation
. Thorough guidance through inspections and contingencies
. Clear explanations of risks, costs, and long-term implications
By focusing exclusively on buyers, Gramm and his brokerage provide clarity in a marketplace where many consumers are unaware that most agents legally represent sellers.
As San Diego County's housing market continues to evolve, Globella Buyers Realty remains committed to empowering buyers with education, experience, and unwavering loyalty.
About Globella Buyers Realty
Globella Buyers Realty is a San Diego–based residential real estate brokerage that represents only homebuyers. Founded by Justin Gramm, the firm is dedicated to conflict-free representation, consumer education, and helping buyers make smarter real estate decisions throughout San Diego County.
Media Contact: Justin Gramm (Broker) Globella Buyers Realty San Diego, California
Website:
Phone number: 858.779.2727
About the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA)
Celebrating 30 years of protecting homebuyers, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to giving buyers a true advocate in an industry long shaped by seller-centric traditions and dual-agency conflicts. NAEBA ensures its members represent homebuyers exclusively-never sellers-eliminating the divided loyalties and conflicts of interest common in brokerages where agents work both sides of the transaction. As dedicated fiduciaries, NAEBA agents uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry and provide expert negotiation, transparent guidance, and unbiased advice throughout the home-buying process. By focusing on member education, consumer protection and ethical excellence, NAEBA is nationally recognized for advancing transparency, advocating for a level playing field, and championing genuine exclusive buyer agency.
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