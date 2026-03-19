Inside PHOTOS Of Pawan Kalyan's Rs 12 Crore Luxurious Homes With Traditional South Indian Aesthetic

Ustaad Bhagat Singh star Pawan Kalyan's primary residence is in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, one of India's most premium celebrity hubs. The bungalow, spread over around 6,300+ sq ft, was reportedly purchased for nearly ₹12 crore.

Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan continues to dominate headlines-not just for his powerful screen presence but also for his impressive lifestyle. As excitement builds around his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, fans are equally curious about the actor's real estate empire. From a lavish bungalow in Jubilee Hills to serene farmhouses, his homes reflect a unique blend of simplicity, power, and luxury.

Pawan Kalyan's primary residence is in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, one of India's most premium celebrity hubs. The bungalow, spread over around 6,300+ sq ft, was reportedly purchased for nearly ₹12 crore, though current market estimates place its value much higher due to rising real estate prices.

The house is not just about size-it reflects the actor's personality. Designed with a mix of traditional South Indian aesthetics and modern architecture, the property features spacious interiors, greenery, and a peaceful ambience.

Inside the residence, the Ustaad Bhagat Singh star enjoys a range of high-end amenities. Reports suggest the house includes:

A private home theatre

A fully equipped gym

A swimming pool

Expansive lawns and garden spaces

These features ensure comfort while maintaining privacy, something essential for a celebrity who also holds a significant political position.

The interiors are elegant yet understated, reflecting Pawan Kalyan's preference for minimalism over flashy décor.

Beyond the city, Pawan Kalyan also owns a farmhouse in the Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad. This property, valued at around ₹3–4 crore, serves as a peaceful retreat away from the spotlight.

Surrounded by greenery, the farmhouse offers a quiet environment where the actor can relax and spend time with family. It also highlights his inclination towards nature and balanced living.

Unlike many celebrities who prefer ultra-modern luxury, Pawan Kalyan's homes strike a balance between comfort, tradition, and practicality. His Jubilee Hills residence, in particular, stands as a symbol of his journey-from a film star to a political leader.

The area itself is home to several top Tollywood celebrities, making it one of the most sought-after locations in Hyderabad.

While his lifestyle continues to attract attention, Pawan Kalyan's professional journey remains equally dynamic. His upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is already generating strong buzz among fans and trade circles.

The film is expected to mark a significant phase in his career, combining his mass appeal with a powerful storyline, further boosting his star power both on and off screen.

Pawan Kalyan's homes are not just luxurious spaces-they represent his personality. Whether it's the elegant Jubilee Hills bungalow or the calm farmhouse, each property reflects a life that balances celebrity glamour with grounded simplicity.

As Ustaad Bhagat Singh gears up for release, the actor's lifestyle and legacy continue to grow, making him one of the most influential figures in South Indian cinema today.