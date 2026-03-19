Colombia Stock Market COLCAP Today Dips 0.25% As Fed Holds Rates And Signals Hawkish Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief. Colombia Thursday, March 19, 2026 · Covering the session of Wednesday, March 18, 2026 The Big Three 1. COLCAP slips 0.25% in muted pre-Fed session as financials diverge. The MSCI COLCAP closed at 2,178.92, shedding 5.57 points in a narrow-range session (2,177.23–2,196.23). Promigas led gains at +4.23%, followed by Bancolombia Preferred (+3.60%) and Grupo Aval Preferred (+3.47%). The BVC session closed before the full Fed impact hit, meaning Thursday's open will reflect the hawkish post-announcement selloff on Wall Street. 2. Fed holds at 3.50–3.75% but dot plot shifts hawkish-one cut in 2026, seven members see zero. The FOMC voted 11-1 to hold rates unchanged. The updated dot plot maintained a median projection of one cut this year (to 3.4%), but the balance tilted hawkish: seven members now expect no cuts at all in 2026, up from six in December. Powell warned inflation progress has been slower than hoped. Wall Street sold off sharply after the announcement, with the Dow falling 1.63%, the S&P 500 losing 1.36%, and the Nasdaq shedding 1.46%. 3. Peso holds near COP 3,701 as dollar weakens pre-Fed; post-Fed reversal likely. USD/COP closed the BVC session at COP 3,701.32 (−0.01%), benefiting from the DXY's continued weakness ahead of the Fed decision. However, the post-announcement dollar strength and Treasury yield spike suggest the peso will face pressure at Thursday's open. BanRep's next decision on March 31 becomes more consequential with the Fed's hawkish lean complicating Colombia's rate differential. Market Snapshot

Indicator Value Change COLCAP Close 2,178.92 −0.25% Intraday High 2,196.23 - Intraday Low 2,177.23 - COLCAP YTD - +5.4% USD/COP (BVC close) 3,701.32 −0.01% BanRep Policy Rate 10.25% - Brent Crude ~$104 +3.0% Coffee (Arabica May) $294.85/lb +0.68% Gold $5,011.30/oz +0.18% DXY (pre-Fed) 99.31 −0.16% S&P 500 (post-Fed close) 6,608.26 −1.36% Dow Jones (post-Fed close) 46,178 −1.63% Fed Funds Rate 3.50–3.75% unchanged

Colombia Stock Market COLCAP Today: Equities

The Colombia stock market COLCAP today closed Wednesday's session with a marginal 0.25% decline to 2,178.92, drifting lower in a narrow 19-point range as the market waited for the Federal Reserve's decision. Promigas was the standout gainer at +4.23% to COP 6,650, while Bancolombia Preferred rose 3.60% to COP 63,340 and Grupo Aval Preferred added 3.47% to COP 745. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of the Colombian stock market and Latin American financial markets.

The session's muted action belies the significance of what came after the BVC close: the Fed's hawkish hold sent Wall Street into a sharp selloff, with the Dow plunging 768 points (−1.63%). For context on the recent range-bound trading, see our prior coverage of COLCAP and Ecopetrol's oil-driven divergence. Thursday's BVC open will carry the full weight of the Fed reaction-gap risk is elevated. The COLCAP now sits 14.95% below its January 27 all-time high of 2,562.00.

Currency

The Colombian peso exchange rate today was essentially flat during the BVC session, with USD/COP closing at COP 3,701.32 (−0.01%). The DXY fell 0.16% to 99.31 ahead of the Fed decision, providing marginal support. However, the post-Fed environment changes the calculus materially: Treasury yields spiked (10-year +2.4 bps, 2-year +3.9 bps) as markets priced in higher-for-longer rates, which typically strengthens the dollar against emerging-market currencies.

BanRep's March 31 decision becomes more consequential in light of the Fed's hawkish lean. With the policy rate at 10.25% and the Fed signaling fewer cuts, the rate differential between Colombia and the U.S. narrows more slowly than previously expected-a dynamic that should support the peso through carry-trade flows but limits BanRep's room to ease. The market had been positioning for a potential BanRep hold; the Fed's stance reinforces that view.

Technical Analysis

The COLCAP closed at 2,178.92 with a small red candle, opening at 2,186.18, touching a high of 2,196.23, and fading to close near the session low of 2,177.23. The close below the open with minimal upside wick signals quiet but persistent selling pressure, consistent with the pre-Fed caution that characterized the session.

The MACD histogram reads −4.50 with the MACD line at −36.66 and signal at −41.16. Both lines remain deeply negative and roughly flat, indicating the index is grinding sideways within a bearish regime rather than building directional momentum. The RSI at 39.89 on the 14-day and 38.92 on the signal sit just above the oversold threshold, mirroring the stalemate in price action.

Price remains above the 200-day SMA near 1,981, confirming the structural uptrend. The Ichimoku cloud overhead near 2,205–2,253 continues to cap recovery attempts, with Wednesday's high of 2,196.23 falling short of the cloud entry. The pattern of lower highs (2,229 on March 16, 2,210 on March 17, 2,196 on March 18) is technically concerning and suggests the path of least resistance remains down until a catalyst breaks the pattern.

Level Points Source Resistance 3 2,302.50 Upper Bollinger Band Resistance 2 2,252.96 Tenkan-sen Resistance 1 2,205.68 Ichimoku cloud lower Close 2,178.92 March 18, 2026 Support 1 2,100.00 Psychological / prior Support 2 2,053.92 Senkou Span B Structural Support 1,981.18 200-day SMA

Key LevelsGlobal Context

The Federal Reserve's March 18 decision dominated the global session. While the 11-1 vote to hold at 3.50–3.75% was expected, the hawkish shift in the dot plot-one cut in 2026 with seven members now seeing zero cuts, up from six-sent a clear signal that the Fed is in no hurry to ease. Chair Powell acknowledged inflation progress has been slower than hoped and raised the 2026 PCE inflation forecast to 2.7% from 2.5%. The S&P 500 fell 1.36% to 6,608.26, the Dow shed 1.63% (its lowest close of 2026), and the Nasdaq lost 1.46%.

Brent crude surged approximately 3% during the session, trading above $104 as the Strait of Hormuz crisis continued. The combination of higher-for-longer rates and elevated oil creates a challenging environment for emerging markets: higher U.S. yields attract capital away from EM assets, while oil above $100 feeds through to domestic inflation across the region. For Colombia, the Fed's stance narrows the BanRep rate differential less quickly than markets had priced, which paradoxically supports the peso through carry but constrains the central bank's easing path.

Looking Ahead

Thursday's Gap Risk → March 19: The BVC will open Thursday having to digest the full Fed selloff-the Dow's 768-point decline and the hawkish dot plot shift. Expect gap-down pressure at the open, particularly on rate-sensitive financials that led Wednesday's gains (Bancolombia Pf, Grupo Aval Pf). The COLCAP's 2,177 session low becomes the immediate support to watch.

BanRep Decision → March 31: The Fed's hawkish lean reinforces expectations for a hold at 10.25%. With the Fed now signaling just one cut and seven members seeing none, BanRep has even less room to ease without compressing the rate differential and risking peso weakness. The March CPI data and oil trajectory will be the final inputs before the decision.

Reficar Status → Ongoing: Ecopetrol confirmed the sequential restart of Reficar's 35 units is advancing. Any delay in full normalization would increase import costs for refined products, compounding the inflation pressure from the Hormuz crisis and elevated Brent.

Presidential Race → May 31: Paloma Valencia, Claudia López, and Iván Cepeda remain the principal candidates. The next polling release will shape the equity risk premium on Colombian assets.

Verdict

Wednesday's session was the calm before the storm. The COLCAP's 0.25% dip masked the real event: the Fed's hawkish hold that sent Wall Street to 2026 lows after the BVC closed. The dot plot's shift-seven members now seeing no cuts versus six in December, with Powell warning about slow inflation progress-is unambiguously negative for emerging-market assets in the near term.

Thursday's session will be the real test. The COLCAP enters it from a position of technical weakness: the pattern of lower highs (2,229→2,210→2,196) over the past three sessions suggests sellers are methodically defending the 2,200 level. A gap-down below 2,177 on the Fed reaction would expose the 2,100 psychological support and test the market's resolve.

The silver lining is that the Fed's higher-for-longer stance reinforces BanRep's own rate advantage (10.25% vs 3.50–3.75%), which should continue to support the peso through carry-trade flows. And with Brent above $104, Ecopetrol earnings expectations remain elevated-providing a partial offset to the financial-sector weakness that has driven the correction.

Bias: Bearish near-term - Fed-driven. A daily close below 2,100 targets the 200-day SMA at 1,981. A recovery above 2,205 (cloud entry) with stabilizing Wall Street would shift bias back to Neutral.

This report is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The Rio Times is not responsible for any investment decisions made based on this content. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. Data sourced from BVC, TradingView, Investing, CNBC, Banco de la República, and other public sources.