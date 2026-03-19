Priority1 Group Strengthens Commitment To NDIS Providers With Dedicated Outsourcing Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Priority1 Group, a leading Australian outsourcing company renowned for delivering expert solutions across bookkeeping and accounting, digital marketing, website design and development, and HR and compliance, today reaffirms its commitment to the disability services sector through its comprehensive NDIS Outsourcing solutions. Designed specifically to address the unique operational and regulatory demands faced by NDIS providers, the service offering enables organisations to streamline administration, maintain compliance, and redirect their energies towards delivering exceptional participant outcomes.

Addressing a Critical Need in the NDIS Sector

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is one of Australia's most significant social reforms, yet managing the administrative, financial, and compliance requirements associated with NDIS registration continues to place a considerable burden on service providers. Many organisations find themselves stretched between fulfilling their duty of care to participants and navigating an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

Priority1 Group's NDIS Outsourcing service directly addresses these challenges by offering a trusted, end-to-end administrative and compliance support model. The service is delivered by a highly skilled team with deep expertise in NDIS frameworks, ensuring providers receive accurate, timely, and fully compliant support across all operational functions.

Key Features of Priority1 Group's NDIS Outsourcing Service

At Priority1 Group, we act as your dedicated back-office partner, enabling you to focus on participant care while we handle the operational, compliance, and growth aspects of your NDIS business.

Our comprehensive NDIS outsourcing solutions include:

NDIS-Compliant Bookkeeping & Financial Management

Accurate invoicing, claims processing via PRODA/MyPlace, and participant fund reconciliation to ensure complete financial clarity and compliance.

NDIS Payroll Management (SCHADS-Aligned)

End-to-end payroll processing, including timesheets, allowances, penalties, and superannuation-fully aligned with SCHADS Award requirements.

HR & Workforce Compliance Support

Seamless staff onboarding, documentation, policy development, and ongoing compliance tracking to meet NDIS regulatory standards.

NDIS Documentation & Audit Readiness

Structured record-keeping and documentation aligned with NDIS Quality & Safeguards Commission requirements, ensuring you stay audit-ready at all times.

Operational Advisory & Reporting

Ongoing performance reporting, process optimisation, and strategic support to help you scale efficiently and maintain compliance.

Digital Marketing & Growth Services for NDIS Providers

Drive consistent client acquisition with specialised services including NDIS SEO, digital marketing for NDIS providers, Google Ads (PPC), NDIS website design, and complete online growth strategies tailored to the NDIS sector.

“The NDIS sector requires partners who understand both compliance and growth. At Priority1 Group, we support providers with structured back-office operations and strategic digital marketing - helping them stay compliant while consistently growing their participant base.” - Pravin Kerai, Director, Priority1 Group

A Holistic Outsourcing Partner for Sustainable Growth

Priority1 Group's NDIS Outsourcing service forms an integral part of the company's broader suite of business solutions. By combining specialised NDIS expertise with capabilities in digital marketing, website design and development, and strategic HR and compliance advisory, Priority1 Group offers NDIS providers a truly holistic outsourcing partnership, one that supports both operational sustainability and long-term organisational growth.

The company's approach is grounded in personalised service delivery, underpinned by cutting-edge technology and a proactive advisory philosophy. Clients benefit from a dedicated team that scales its support in line with evolving organisational needs, providing stability and reliability at every stage of growth.

“For NDIS providers, the administrative burden should never come at the expense of participant care. Our mission is to remove that burden entirely, delivering seamless, expert back-office support so our clients can focus on what matters most: making a meaningful difference in the lives of the people they serve.” - Pravin Kerai, Director, Priority1 Group

Availability and Engagement

Priority1 Group's NDIS Outsourcing service is available to registered and unregistered NDIS providers across Australia. Organisations interested in exploring how Priority1 Group can support their operations are encouraged to reach out directly to schedule an obligation-free consultation.

About Priority1 Group

Priority1 Group is a dynamic Australian outsourcing company dedicated to propelling business growth through expert solutions in bookkeeping and accounting, digital marketing, website design and development, and HR and compliance. With a highly skilled and diverse team, Priority1 Group delivers reliable, customised, and scalable support to businesses across Australia, combining innovation, quality, and personalised service to help organisations thrive in a competitive market.

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