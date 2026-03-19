MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nexcel Metals Corp. Announces Engagement of Xcalibur for HeliTEM(R) Airborne Geophysical Survey at Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

March 19, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Xcalibur MPH (Canada) Ltd. ("Xcalibur"), a global leader in airborne geophysics, to conduct a high-resolution HeliTEM® airborne electromagnetic (AEM) and magnetic survey over its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The survey will utilize Xcalibur's advanced HeliTEM® helicopter time-domain electromagnetic system, designed to detect conductive mineralization at depth and provide high-quality geophysical data to guide Nexcel's planned initial drill program. Mobilization for the commencement of the airborne survey is anticipated for approximately April 1, 2026.







Figure 1: Burnt Hill Property Location Map

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Survey Overview & Objectives

The airborne survey is designed to target high-conductance base and precious metal mineralization, with a particular focus on identifying deep conductive bodies that may represent extensions of known tungsten mineralization at Burnt Hill.

The program represents a key step in advancing Nexcel's exploration strategy by:

Refining subsurface targets Supporting geological modelling Defining high-priority drill targets for the Company's planned 2026 drill campaign

Survey Specifications

The program will consist of a detailed helicopter-borne survey over the Burnt Hill Project area with the following parameters:

Survey type: HeliTEM® Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) + Magnetics Transmitter loop size: 21 metre loop Estimated survey coverage: ~1,480 line-kilometres Primary line spacing: 100 metres Tie-line spacing: 1,000 metres Line orientation: Survey lines: 000° (north-south) Tie lines: 090° (east-west)

Flight paths will be controlled using advanced GPS navigation systems to ensure precise coverage and data integrity.

The survey will be operated from a base in Fredericton, New Brunswick, with logistical support including a fuel cache at the Burnt Hill site.

HeliTEM® System Capabilities

Xcalibur's HeliTEM® system is one of the most advanced airborne EM systems globally and offers several key advantages:

Low-noise receiver system enabling detection of subtle conductive responses at depth Square waveform transmitter providing rapid current turn-off and enhanced near-surface sensitivity Low base frequency configurations (7.5-15 Hz) to improve penetration depth High system power (~300,000 Am2) to energize deep conductive bodies Multi-component data acquisition (X, Y, Z) enabling accurate modelling of conductor geometry

These features make the system particularly effective for identifying deep, high-conductance targets, which are critical for tungsten and associated mineral systems.

Quality Control & Data Integrity

The survey will be conducted to rigorous industry standards, including:

Strict re-flight criteria for data quality issues (e.g., positioning, noise, or data gaps) Noise thresholds: Z component < 0.5 nT/s X/Y components < 1.5 nT/s Terrain clearance control: ±15 m tolerance over extended distances Daily quality control and real-time data review to ensure survey completeness

Xcalibur will also implement a comprehensive safety management system, including pre-survey risk assessments and ongoing safety monitoring.

Data Processing & Deliverables

The Company will receive a full suite of processed geophysical data and deliverables, including:

Time-domain electromagnetic datasets Magnetic data and derivatives GIS-compatible datasets and databases Quality control products and flight path data Final processed geophysical products suitable for interpretation and targeting

The data will be used to generate conductivity models and drill targets to support Nexcel's Phase 1 exploration program.

Management Commentary

"Engaging Xcalibur to complete a high-resolution HeliTEM® airborne survey is a key milestone for Nexcel as we advance Burnt Hill into its next phase of exploration," commented Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel. "This survey is specifically designed to identify deeper conductive targets that have not been previously tested, positioning us to unlock additional tungsten mineralization at depth. With tungsten playing an increasingly strategic role in defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing supply chains, we believe Burnt Hill has the potential to become a highly valuable North American asset."

Next Steps

The airborne survey is expected to commence in the near term, with results to be integrated into Nexcel's exploration workflow, including:

Target generation Resource expansion potential evaluation Drill program design for 2026

About Xcalibur MPH (Canada) Ltd.

Xcalibur is a leading provider of airborne geophysical services, offering advanced technologies and high-resolution data acquisition worldwide. The Company specializes in electromagnetic, magnetic, and gravity surveys for mineral exploration.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers"

CEO

For all other inquiries:

Email: ...

Phone: (604) 250-6162

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







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Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.