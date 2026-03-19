Govt Launches 'VB-G Ram G' Campaign To Engage Rural Youth In Development

The Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has launched a nationwide 'VB-G Ram G Youth Digital Campaign' in collaboration with the 'MY Bharat' portal, aiming to encourage participation of rural youth in development activities. The initiative seeks to channel the energy and creativity of young people towards rural development, employment generation, and local livelihood initiatives.

A Digital Platform for Nation-Building

The campaign is designed to make youth active partners in nation-building by providing them with a digital platform to showcase progress and innovation in their villages. Through this initiative, participants can present stories of development work, grassroots-level changes, and local innovations through videos and creative designs. According to the announcement, all interested youth between the ages of 15 and 29 years can register online through the 'MY Bharat' or 'MyGov' portals. The last date for registration has been set as March 20, 2026.

Competitions and Recognition

Several competitions have been organised under the campaign to encourage participation. In the Video Challenge (Reel Competition), participants are required to create a short video of 30 to 60 seconds highlighting development work or livelihood-related activities in their village. The video must be uploaded to the 'MY Bharat' portal. A Logo Design competition has been announced, where the winner will receive a cash prize of ₹50,000 along with recognition. The competition aims to identify a creative logo that reflects the objectives of the campaign. Additionally, an online Quiz has also been included as part of the campaign. Participants can earn a digital certificate by answering 20 questions based on 'Viksit Bharat - G Ram G Act. 2025' and various government welfare schemes.

Campaign Impact and Further Information

The campaign will not only provide a digital platform for youth but also help in giving a new identity to the progress of rural India. For further information, participants have been advised to contact the MGNREGA branch of the District Rural Development Agency. (ANI)

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