Rajnath Singh Pushes For Self-Reliance In Drones At Defence Conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a two-day National Defence Industrial Conclave in Delhi. During the event, he called upon innovators and MSMEs to work towards self-reliance.

Call for Self-Reliance in Drone Technology

Referring to the current global scenario, he said that India especially needs to become self-reliant in the field of drones. The Defence Minister said that, "Today, when the world is witnessing conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel, it is clear that drones and counter-drone technologies will play a very significant role in future warfare. Today, there is a need to create such a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India in which we are completely self-reliant. This self-reliance is important not only at the product level but also at the component level. That means the drone's mould, software, engine and batteries are all made in India."

Addressing Dependence on China

Referring to China, the Defence Minister said that, "This task is not easy because in most of the countries where drones are manufactured, many critical components are imported from another country, especially from China. For India's defence preparedness and strategic autonomy, India must become completely self-reliant in drone manufacturing."

A Call to Innovators for a 2030 Drone Hub

Calling upon innovators, Rajnath Singh said, "The country needs you for this task, and the government will provide all possible support. We must all work together in mission mode so that by 2030, India becomes a global hub for indigenous drone manufacturing. Only when we all work together will a strong innovation ecosystem be built. If we move forward with full strength and dedication, only then will we be able to achieve our goal."

Boosting Defence Startups and MSMEs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also inaugurated the Defence Industry Exhibition on the occasion. He said, "after seeing many innovations at the exhibition, it was evident that MSMEs and innovators are making a significant contribution toward making the country self-reliant in defence."

"Today, with more than 100 challenges, the 14th edition of the Defence India Startup Challenge has been launched. Considering the success of DISC so far, more than 100 challenges are being presented for the first time by Defence Public Sector Undertakings. I extend best wishes to all innovators for the new edition of DISC." He added.

Rajnath Singh also said, "Only when small industries become part of large defence programs will we be able to accelerate the pace of innovation. No matter how developed an economy is, MSMEs always remain an important foundation for innovation, job creation, and local development. In today's time, automation, robotics, AI, etc are transforming production across the world. It is essential for startups and MSMEs to adopt new technologies so that their full potential can be utilized."

Highlighting the need for rapid growth in the defence industry, the Defence Minister said, "In India, the industry's contribution is only about 15-16 percent, so there is huge potential for the expansion of MSMEs. Our government has also taken steps in this direction. Around 2012-13, the number of MSMEs in the country was about 46.7 million, which has now increased to nearly 80 million. Innovations for Defence Excellence and ADITI initiative have emerged as game changers. Through these, startups and MSMEs get the opportunity to develop new solutions for the needs of the armed forces."

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar were also present during the inaugural session. (ANI)

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