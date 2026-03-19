Swiss Parliament Group Puts Tibetan Human Rights Issues In Focus

Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet Discusses Key Issues

Coinciding with the Spring Session of the Swiss Federal Assembly held from March 2 to 20, 2026, the Tibetan issue once again came into focus as the Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet convened a meeting on March 16, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile. The meeting, chaired by Fabian Molina, saw participation from MPs Linda De Ventura and Leonore Porchet, along with Tibetan representatives including Thinlay Chukki, UN Advocacy Officer Phuntsok Tobgyal, and Secretary Thomas Bernhard Buchli. As per the CTA, the discussions prominently highlighted concerns over alleged human rights violations in Tibet, bringing renewed attention to the challenges faced by Tibetans. Members also raised alarm over threats to Tibetan culture and language, particularly in the context of China's "Ethnic Unity and Progress Law." The deliberations further underscored issues of China's transnational repression, while also touching upon the sensitive matter of the reincarnation of Dalai Lama, a subject of deep significance for the Tibetan community. The next meeting of the Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet is scheduled for June 1, 2026.

About the Cross-Party Group

The Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet is an informal, cross-party group of members of the Swiss Parliament who focus on issues related to Tibet and its people. Although it is not an official government body, it plays an important role in raising awareness about human rights, cultural, and religious concerns in Tibet. The group engages in discussions within Parliament, interacts with Tibetan representatives, and encourages the Swiss government to take note of developments related to Tibet.

Context of the Tibetan Issue

The Tibetan issue refers to the political and human rights concerns surrounding Tibet after its incorporation into China in 1950. Many Tibetans, led by Dalai Lama, have raised concerns over cultural preservation, religious freedom, and autonomy. The exile government, based in Dharamshala, advocates for greater rights. China, however, considers Tibet an integral part of its territory, making the issue a sensitive international matter.

(ANI)

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