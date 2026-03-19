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INDIGO Biosciences Launches CHRM1 (Cholinergic Receptor, Muscarinic 1) Reporter Assays For Cognitive Drug Discovery
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based reporter assay solutions, today announced the launch of its Human Cholinergic Receptor, Muscarinic 1 (CHRM1) Reporter Assays. Available in both Activation and Inhibition formats, the assays enable researchers to evaluate agonists, antagonists, and allosteric modulators targeting this clinically relevant receptor.
The addition of CHRM1 expands INDIGO's growing portfolio of assays related to central nervous system (CNS) targets and supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology programs focused on cognitive, neurodegenerative, and neuropsychiatric disorders.
CHRM1 encodes the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor M1, a Class A GPCR highly expressed in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus. The receptor primarily couples to Gαq/11 signaling pathways that regulate intracellular calcium activity, synaptic plasticity, and neuronal excitability. Cholinergic dysfunction is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, and selective CHRM1 activation has been associated with improved cognitive performance in preclinical studies. In schizophrenia, M1-targeted approaches are being explored as non-dopaminergic strategies to address cognitive and negative symptoms. As interest grows in subtype-selective agonists and allosteric modulators, reliable functional assay platforms are increasingly important for characterizing CHRM1 pharmacology.
“CHRM1 represents an important CNS target with strong therapeutic potential,” said Dr. Andrew Woodman, Lab Director at INDIGO Biosciences.“By offering both activation and inhibition assay formats in a ready-to-use system, INDIGO enables researchers to efficiently evaluate receptor modulation while maintaining the reproducibility required for drug discovery programs.”
INDIGO's CHRM1 Reporter Assays measure Gαq-mediated signaling through a pathway-responsive luciferase readout, enabling sensitive detection of receptor activation and modulation. Each all-inclusive kit includes cryopreserved CHRM1 reporter cells, optimized media, reference agonist or antagonist, luciferase detection reagents, assay-ready plates, and detailed protocols. The assay is available in 96-well and 3×32-well formats, with bulk reagent options for high-throughput screening programs.
A key feature of INDIGO's kit platform is its proprietary CryoMiteTM cryopreservation technology, which eliminates the need for extended cell culture. Researchers can immediately plate division-competent reporter cells without intermediate expansion or viability testing, reducing variability and accelerating time-to-data.
Researchers may also outsource CHRM1 studies through INDIGO's assay services, a flexible option for organizations seeking high-quality screening support without additional internal infrastructure.
The addition of CHRM1 expands INDIGO's growing portfolio of assays related to central nervous system (CNS) targets and supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology programs focused on cognitive, neurodegenerative, and neuropsychiatric disorders.
CHRM1 encodes the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor M1, a Class A GPCR highly expressed in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus. The receptor primarily couples to Gαq/11 signaling pathways that regulate intracellular calcium activity, synaptic plasticity, and neuronal excitability. Cholinergic dysfunction is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, and selective CHRM1 activation has been associated with improved cognitive performance in preclinical studies. In schizophrenia, M1-targeted approaches are being explored as non-dopaminergic strategies to address cognitive and negative symptoms. As interest grows in subtype-selective agonists and allosteric modulators, reliable functional assay platforms are increasingly important for characterizing CHRM1 pharmacology.
“CHRM1 represents an important CNS target with strong therapeutic potential,” said Dr. Andrew Woodman, Lab Director at INDIGO Biosciences.“By offering both activation and inhibition assay formats in a ready-to-use system, INDIGO enables researchers to efficiently evaluate receptor modulation while maintaining the reproducibility required for drug discovery programs.”
INDIGO's CHRM1 Reporter Assays measure Gαq-mediated signaling through a pathway-responsive luciferase readout, enabling sensitive detection of receptor activation and modulation. Each all-inclusive kit includes cryopreserved CHRM1 reporter cells, optimized media, reference agonist or antagonist, luciferase detection reagents, assay-ready plates, and detailed protocols. The assay is available in 96-well and 3×32-well formats, with bulk reagent options for high-throughput screening programs.
A key feature of INDIGO's kit platform is its proprietary CryoMiteTM cryopreservation technology, which eliminates the need for extended cell culture. Researchers can immediately plate division-competent reporter cells without intermediate expansion or viability testing, reducing variability and accelerating time-to-data.
Researchers may also outsource CHRM1 studies through INDIGO's assay services, a flexible option for organizations seeking high-quality screening support without additional internal infrastructure.
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