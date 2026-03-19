Patna HC Grants Bail To Mokama MLA Anant Singh In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 19 (IANS) The Patna High Court on Thursday granted bail to Mokama MLA Anant Singh in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

The bail was granted by Justice R.P. Mishra after hearing arguments from all concerned parties.

With the court's approval, Anant Singh is expected to be released from Beur Jail in Patna within the next couple of days.

Notably, just days earlier, he had expressed confidence about his imminent release.

Anant Singh had been lodged in jail following his arrest in a murder case dating back to October 2025, during the Bihar Assembly elections.

The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party and a former RJD leader, was murdered on October 30, 2025, in Basawanchak village under the Ghoswari police station area of Mokama while campaigning.

Police investigation revealed that an SUV allegedly mowed him down, leading to his death on the spot. However, his family members alleged that he was first shot and then a vehicle ran him.

Police had identified Anant Singh as the prime accused and arrested him on the night of November 1, 2025. The Patna Police also arrested two of his accomplices in this case.

He was subsequently produced before a court on November 2, 2025 and sent to judicial custody.

Earlier, his bail pleas were rejected by the MP-MLA court.

After spending around four and a half months in custody, the High Court has now granted him relief.

Despite being in jail, Anant Singh contested the Mokama Assembly seat and won the election.

On March 16, he was taken to the Assembly to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, where he reiterated that he would soon be out of jail.

In a significant political development, Anant Singh has also announced that he will not contest future elections.

He indicated that his eldest son will represent the Mokama constituency for his party, the JD(U), in the future.

The development comes amid ongoing political shifts in Bihar, following recent electoral outcomes and leadership discussions involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.