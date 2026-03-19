Indira Krishna: Our Traditions Carry Deep Wisdom

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishna, who essays the role of Durgawati in 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan', has shared that the traditions carry deep wisdom. The actress is celebrating Gudi Padwa.

Talking about the same, she said,“Our traditions carry deep wisdom. The gudi stands for resilience and strength. For me, it stands for new beginnings yet again, which reminds me that my faith is stronger and my gratitude grows with every step I learn and the strength to rise from every challenge. The gudi reminds me of what I am today..wishing everyone peace, prosperity”.

Meanwhile, in the recent track, 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan' sheds light on the deep-rooted stigma of dowry. The narrative takes a poignant turn as Ganga Mai (Shubhangi Latkar) is forced to mortgage her house to meet the hefty demand placed by Sahana's (Srishti Jain) mother-in-law. Actor Shubhangi Latkar, shares that while dowry remains a serious social issue, portraying such intense situations as an actor can be equally challenging.

Earlier, actress Shubhangi Latkar, who essays the role of Ganga Mai in the television show 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan', has shared her opinion on the evil social practice of dowry and the social pressures propagated by it.

Talking about the same, Shubhangi shared,“As an actor, I try to honestly portray her helplessness as well as her inner strength. It's a reminder of how deeply rooted such social pressures can be. At the same time, her journey reflects courage and hope for change”.

Speaking about whether she has personally witnessed such situations, the actress said,“Yes, in earlier times, such situations were not uncommon, even if not always spoken openly. In our family, there was always a clear belief that relationships should be built on respect, not transactions. We chose to walk away from anything that didn't align with our values. I feel it's important to stand firm, even if it's difficult”.

Shubhangi, who is also a mother in real life, emphasizes the importance of raising daughters with strong values.

The show stars Sheizaan Khan and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles, and has consistently been at the forefront of highlighting hard-hitting social issues. The upcoming episodes will witness how Ganga Mai, Sahana, and Sneha take a bold stand against dowry. The track will also reveal how Durgawati discovers that Siddhu is in love with someone else and not Purvi.

'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' airs on Zee TV.