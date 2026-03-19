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Israel Reports Thousands of Injuries Since Conflict with Iran Began
(MENAFN) Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday that nearly 4,000 people have been injured and taken to hospitals since the start of the war with Iran.
According to reports, 3,924 casualties have been recorded since the escalation began following Iranian attacks, with 79 individuals remaining hospitalized.
In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 177 casualties, including one in serious condition, two in moderate condition, 167 with minor injuries, and seven treated for anxiety.
Earlier on Thursday, an Iranian missile strike hit the Sharon region in central Israel, resulting in one death and five additional injuries. Rescue teams reportedly searched several areas for debris following the attack.
Damage has also been reported to an eight-story building in Tel Aviv after another missile strike.
These attacks occur as the United States and Israel continue their joint offensive against Iran, which began on February 28. The strikes have reportedly killed around 1,300 people in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. These attacks have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation.
According to reports, 3,924 casualties have been recorded since the escalation began following Iranian attacks, with 79 individuals remaining hospitalized.
In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 177 casualties, including one in serious condition, two in moderate condition, 167 with minor injuries, and seven treated for anxiety.
Earlier on Thursday, an Iranian missile strike hit the Sharon region in central Israel, resulting in one death and five additional injuries. Rescue teams reportedly searched several areas for debris following the attack.
Damage has also been reported to an eight-story building in Tel Aviv after another missile strike.
These attacks occur as the United States and Israel continue their joint offensive against Iran, which began on February 28. The strikes have reportedly killed around 1,300 people in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. These attacks have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation.
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